David Haye has vowed to return within six to nine months after undergoing surgery on a torn Achilles following his shock heavyweight defeat to Tony Bellew on Saturday.

The former world heavyweight champion suffered the debilitating injury in the sixth round of the bout at the O2 Arena, but fought on until the 11th round, when his corner finally threw in the towel.

Bellew has since admitted that he is considering retirement following his unexpected win - regarded by many as one of the biggest upsets in British boxing history - but Haye is hopeful that the WBC cruiserweight champion can be coaxed into a rematch.

"I believe after sharing the ring with him he would want to do it again. If Tony Bellew does retire - which I truly hope he does not - but if he was to retire I would carry on my path. I would just find a way to challenge for the heavyweight title," he told Sky Sports News.

"Maybe he is thinking, 'I have got that done it's time to retire at the top'. They are saying [the operation] went well. Big athletes had the same operation and came back so I don't see why I will be any different.

"Other athletes have come back six to nine months after this injury. It felt like my leg went into a bear trap. I looked down at my foot and I couldn't control it."

In addition to a rematch with Haye, Bellew could also face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder or WBO champion Joseph Parker should he choose to continue his career.