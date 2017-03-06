Tony Bellew is unsure whether he will return to the ring following his win over David Haye, admitting that it will take "something special" to tempt him.

The 34-year-old got the better of Haye at London's O2 Arena, earning victory in the 11th round after the former heavyweight champion's camp threw in the towel.

Bellew admitted that he is now deliberating over his next career move, but a big-money offer may tempt him back into the ring and it has already been confirmed that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and WBO champion Joseph Parker are both interested.

"To be honest [retirement] is an option. It's something I am thinking about," he told BBC Sport. "I don't know how many more times I can put my body and family through this.

"I am the best heavyweight in the world outside the champions, and none of them have a name like David Haye on their record, so what does that mean? If people want to come and talk to me... I don't know what's going to happen, but it will have to be something special.

"Anthony [Joshua] is a friend of mine. He is someone I have a lot of time for, we chatted on Thursday about the fight. I've known him for a long time. I wouldn't be putting his name out there. The fat boy's enjoying being a heavyweight to be honest. I have a lot of options."

Bellew, who broke his hand during Saturday evening's fight, also paid tribute to beaten opponent Haye for battling on through injury.