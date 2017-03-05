WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has revealed that he broke his right hand in the early stages of his heavyweight victory over David Haye on Saturday night.
The 34-year-old put in an impressive display to force Haye's corner to throw in the towel during the 11th round, after a thrilling fight that saw Haye battle on from the sixth with an apparent Achilles injury.
Bellew told BBC Sport: "I'm just happy David's home and healthy and safe. We did receive injuries. I broke my right hand in the second or third round. It's very sore now.
"I had a bad right knee myself going in but this is not what people want to hear. This is why I asked David from the very start, 'are you okay?' And believe me for four rounds he was fine."
Bellew's victory has led to some pundits hinting at a possible heavyweight showdown with either Deontay Wilder or Joseph Parker.