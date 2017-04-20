WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew hopes to make a decision over his future by the end of the week after holding talks with promoter Eddie Hearn.

Tony Bellew has revealed that he intends to hold discussions with promoter Eddie Hearn in order to seek "more clarity" before making a decision over his future.

The WBC cruiserweight champion announced after his victory over David Haye last month that he is considering calling time on his career.

Bellew is still undecided on what he intends to do, with the lure of a world heavyweight title shot enticing him to remain in the ring, but he expects to reach an agreement with Hearn in the coming days.

"I haven't made a decision on what I want to do yet," he told Sky Sports News. "I'm hopefully going to make a decision over the weekend. I'm going to sit down with [Eddie], we're going to talk about what's available, then he's going to go to my house and have a conversation with my missus.

"I do not enjoy getting punched in the face, especially off these big men. I'd be telling you lies if I said I definitely know what I'm going to do, or what path I'm going to take. We'll have a meeting today and it will crossover [into Friday] and we'll have more clarity then."

Bellew got the better of Haye at London's O2 Arena on March 4, earning victory in the 11th round after the former heavyweight champion's camp threw in the towel.