Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr both make weight ahead of their showdown for the IBF welterweight title on Saturday night.

Kell Brook has weighed in at 146.7lbs ahead of the defence of his IBF welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr.

Much has been made of Brook remaining in the division after previously going up two weight classes to face world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, but he weighed in comfortably under the 147lbs limit.

Spence came in marginally lower at 146.6lbs as the highly-rated American contender looks to win his first world crown.

Both fighters on the chief support - George Groves and Fedor Chudinov - also successfully made weight ahead of their clash for the WBA super-middleweight belt.

Needing to weigh inside 168lbs, Groves came in at 167.6lbs while Chudinov - the former WBA champion - hit 167.2lbs on the scales.