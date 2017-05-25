American welterweight Errol Spence Jr says that he is the "top dog" in the division ahead of his IBF welterweight title fight against champion Kell Brook.

Spence has travelled over to England to face IBF champion Kell Brook on Saturday night with a reputation of one of the most highly-rated fighters in the sport.

The unbeaten puncher has acknowledged that Brook should represent his biggest test, but he has backed himself to start his reign as king of the 147lbs division.

The 27-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "I am motivated by everyone who says I am the next great American welterweight. I am the top dog in this division. He has power, he has size, and I have the same. Of course, there is going to be drama."

When asked whether he has faced anyone like Brook, he added: "No, I'll tell the truth. But I'll prove myself on Saturday night - I have the skills and the ability. This is a lifelong dream of mine. Another man down - all the talking is over with. Saturday night, let's glove up."

Spence has won each of his 21 bouts as a professional, while Brook has prevailed in 36 of his 37 contests in the paid ranks.