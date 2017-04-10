Amir Khan to return after Ramadan

Amir Khan suggests that he will not return to the ring before Ramadan after a fight with Manny Pacquiao fell through.

Amir Khan has suggested that he will wait until after Ramadan before making a return to the ring.

During the first three months of 2017, Khan has held negotiations with both Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao ahead of potential super-fights both in England and abroad, but neither deal got over the line.

It had initially been believed that Khan would make his first appearance in a ring for over a year before Ramadan, but it now appears that he has made the decision to wait until late summer.

On Twitter, he said: "I want to give fans the biggest and most meaningful fights rather than just any opponent. I'm feeling good and at just 30 my aim and focus is to win another world title.

"I've spoke with Al Haymon and there are several big fights out there which we're working on, which I'm sure you'll all love. In the meantime, I'm going to keep training while I'm back home and look forward to announcing some big news for after Ramadan."

Khan's last outing came last May when he was stopped in the sixth round by Saul Alvarez after moving up two weight divisions to compete at middleweight.