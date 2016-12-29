Amir Khan: 'Kell Brook likely to be my next big fight'

Amir Khan says that he is likely to face Kell Brook in his "next big fight" after resuming training after surgery on his hand.
Amir Khan has predicted that the next few years of his career will be his best, starting with a British super-fight with Kell Brook.

The former light-welterweight world champion has been out of action since May after deciding to have surgery on a long-standing hand injury in the wake of his sixth-round knockout defeat to Saul Alvarez.

However, with Khan looking to return to the ring in April, he has acknowledged that a showdown with rival Brook is likely to represent his "next big fight".

The 30-year-old told Bolton News: "I can't wait to get in the ring at 147 again, which is my weight division. I think these next few years are going to be my best.

"I have been on a downer since the last fight with the injury and all that. Now I cannot wait to get back in training with my trainer Virgil [Hunter].

"I am going back down to 147 and still have that position as number one mandatory (for the WBC title) but I think that [Kell Brook] will be the next big fight for me. It would be massive - a super fight."

Earlier this month, Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn said that that fight had a "good chance" of happening in 2017.

