Matchroom Sport announces that Kell Brook is scheduled to defend his IBF welterweight title against Errol Spence Jr on May 27 at Bramall Lane.

Matchroom Sport have confirmed that Bramall Lane will stage the showdown between IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook and mandatory challenger Errol Spence Jr.

It has been suggested for weeks that the home of Sheffield United would host Brook's next bout, and promoter Eddie Hearn has moved to announce that the Blades supporter will face the unbeaten American on May 27.

At one stage, it appeared that Brook would make the step up to 154lbs after jumping two weight divisions to face unified world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, but the 30-year-old has made the decision to continue his career at welterweight.

Spence has won 18 of his 21 bouts as a professional inside the distance, and he is regarded by many as next great American fighter in a weight division previously dominated by Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Brook has been in possession of his world title since August 2014 when he travelled to California to dethrone Shawn Porter.