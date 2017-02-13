Twitter followers pick Amir Khan as Manny Pacquiao's next opponent

Amir Khan takes almost half the votes to top a poll run by Manny Pacquiao asking his Twitter followers to decide who he will face next.
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 20:37 UK

A poll run by WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on his official Twitter page asking followers to vote for his next opponent has closed with Amir Khan at the top of the list.

The 38-year-old, who retired from the sport last April only to return seven months later to beat Jessie Vargas for the belt, announced on Sunday that he intends to stage his next fight in the United Arab Emirates.

Khan topped the poll ahead of fellow Brit Kell Brook, Jeff Horn and Terence Crawford by taking 48% of the vote, with close to 45,000 people voting to supposedly decide Pacquiao's next title challenger.


Khan was in line to face Pacquiao in 2015 only for discussions to break down, while Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn recently claimed that a fight between the two Brits could be on the cards in the future.

