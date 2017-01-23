Promoter Eddie Hearn says that IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook will not face Amir Khan unless his rival lowers his demands.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said that Kell Brook will not accept 30% of the purse for a fight with long-time rival Amir Khan.

Before Christmas, it was revealed that negotiations had got underway regarding a potential super-fight in the United Kingdom, with Hearn looking to stage the contest on either May 20 or May 27.

However, it has been claimed that Khan is demanding almost three quarters of the purse, despite not being world champion for 1654 days, but the Bolton fighter believes he is the bigger name on a worldwide scale.

On Twitter, Hearn was asked about Khan's claims that he and Brook had pulled out of talks, and the Matchroom Sport representative acknowledged that the fight was not close to being made.

He is correct - at 70-30 we don't want the fight https://t.co/atpaLH8q8j — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) 23 January 2017

In a later exchange, Khan reiterated that he felt that he warranted the bulk of the money if a bout was to take place.

Eddie I'm the A side and you and kell know he will make more then he did against GGG. Don't you agree. https://t.co/7TbU05c7bN — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) 23 January 2017

Khan is only likely to fight twice in 2017 and he is unavailable to take the showdown with Brook between May 27 and June 25 because of Ramadan.