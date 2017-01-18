IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale says that he is open to facing rival George Groves in his next fight.

On Saturday night, DeGale retained his belt after fighting to a draw with WBC title holder Badou Jack, although it means that a clash with fellow Brit Callum Smith - the WBC mandatory challenger - is unlikely to happen in the summer.

It leaves the door open for DeGale to find a high-profile opponent and he has revealed that he would be happy to face long-time foe Groves, who inflicted the only defeat of his professional career in May 2011.

The 30-year-old told Sky Sports News: "Groves is meant to be fighting for the WBA title. Is he going to get that? I'm not too sure. I think the WBA have ordered it but it would be easier to fight me for the IBF. It's a massive fight at the O2 or the Emirates. I'll make money, he'll make money, let's do it.

"It goes way back with George Groves but I'm mature, I've got a lot older and he doesn't bother me. I've left him in my dust. I'm happy with what I am doing. I will have to ask Eddie Hearn to speak with his promoters and see if we can move forward. It's a massive fight and I am willing to fight him."

Another potential opponent is Jose Uzcategui, who could be installed as DeGale's mandatory challenger.