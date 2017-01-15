James DeGale is "one of the best fighters out there" who has the potential to become a superstar of boxing, according to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr has revealed that he would be open to bringing James DeGale to his stable of fighters following his majority draw with Badou Jack.

WBC champion Jack and IBF title holder DeGale produced a thrilling fight in New York on Saturday evening, which ended with both men retaining their respective belts to set up a potential rematch later in the year.

Mayweather Jr, who is now the head of his own promotions company after bringing an end to his own career, was unhappy with the judges' scoring at the Barclays Center but is adamant that he is the right person to take DeGale to the next level.

"I may not come back to New York after this," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. "Something isn't right. Are [the judges] being paid under the table? I just want to be treated fair. This is happening because of my flamboyance."

Asked whether he would like the British star to join his stable of fighter, Mayweather Jr added: "Absolutely. He has he star power to be a superstar. I would love to work with him. I'll keep him in the UK and make him big over there. He's one of the best fighters out there."

DeGale, who lost one of his front teeth during the fight, has now competed in America for four bouts in succession.