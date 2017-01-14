James DeGale: 'I can stop Badou Jack'

IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale says that he is capable of stopping WBC title holder Badou Jack in their unification clash in New York.

James DeGale has said that a win is all that matters in his world super-middleweight unification clash with Badou Jack, despite suggesting that he is confident of forcing a stoppage.

DeGale - the IBF champion - and WBC title holder Jack meet in New York on Saturday night as both bid to become the top fighter in the 168lbs division.

The British fighter has been tipped to win on points but while acknowledging the threat offered by his opponent, DeGale has suggested that he has the power to record a rare stoppage win at the highest level.

The 30-year-old told Sky Sports News: "The talking is done, the training has been done. We get in the ring on Saturday to find out who is the best super-middleweight in the world. Let's get it on.

"I can go at it for 12 rounds, not lay on the ropes, not have any rounds off. That's what I'm going to prove to everybody on Saturday.

"I'm going to put on a fantastic performance, because I have to, because Badou Jack is a quality fightter. Don't be surprised if he gets knocked out, but a win is a win. That's all I want to do - is win the WBC and IBF - but don't be surprised if he gets knocked out."

Both fighters are looking to make the third successful defence of their world title.