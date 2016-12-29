Ricky Hatton: "I tried to kill myself several times"

Ricky Hatton prior to his welterweight bout with Vyacheslav Senchenko at the MEN Arena on November 24, 2012
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton reveals to BBC Sport that he tried to kill himself on several occasions in a battle with depression.
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has revealed that he tried to kill himself on several occasions during his battle with depression.

The 38-year-old admitted that the ending of his career, which had seen him take on the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao, left a huge gap in his life.

Hatton, who retired in 2012, told BBC Sport: "I tried to kill myself several times. I used to go to the pub, come back, take the knife out and sit there in the dark crying hysterically.

"There were times when I hadn't had a drink for days and I'd still come home and if something went through my mind I'd start pondering something. It was the same outcome whether I was having a drink or wasn't having a drink.

"But in the end I thought I'll end up drinking myself to death because I was so miserable. I was coming off the rails with my drinking and that led to drugs. It was like a runaway train."

Hatton won the world light-welterweight and welterweight titles during his career.

US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fight during their welterweight unification boxing bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 2, 2015
