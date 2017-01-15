The super-middleweight unification fight between Great Britain's James DeGale and Sweden's Badou Jack in New York ends in a majority draw.

Jack, the WBC champion, was knocked down in the first round but ended strongly and floored DeGale, the IBF title-holder, in the last round in New York.

The British fighter was making the third defence of his belt and made a bright start, knocking Jack down with a straight left inside the opening three minutes.

His opponent, however, got back into the contest and had success with a number of body shots against DeGale in the sixth round.

Jack went on to dislodge DeGale's gumshield with an uppercut in the eighth round, which later led to the 30-year-old losing one of his front teeth.

Victory would ultimately be snatched from DeGale in the last round after he was dropped heavily by a short uppercut from Jack, and the 2008 Olympic gold medallist did well to make it to the final bell and leave his fate in the hands of the judges.

One of the judges gave the decision to the Briton by 114-112, but the other two scored it 113-113, ensuring that both fighters retained their world titles.