Ricky Burns in line for unification clash

WBA super-lightweight champion Ricky Burns is likely to face IBF title holder Julius Indongo in his next fight, according to his manager Alex Morrison.

Ricky Burns has the opportunity to take part in a unification clash with Julius Indongo in Glasgow, according to his manager Alex Morrison.

Burns - the WBA super-lightweight champion - had previously been linked with a clash with Paulie Malignaggi, but the American has recently indicated that he is out of the running to face the Scot.

IBF title holder Indongo has also been talked about as a potential opponent for Burns, and Morrison has confirmed that the pair could meet in the coming months.

Morrison told the Daily Record: "Indongo showed how dangerous he is against the Russian. He is unbeaten in 21 fights and he is not to be underestimated.

"It's a huge opportunity for Ricky. It's a chance to get his hands on three of the super lightweight belts. That would make him a wanted man. The best in the world would be beating his door down."

Promoter Eddie Hearn has previously said that Burns would compete in Glasgow on April 15 and the Hydro - the venue for Burns's last two bouts - could stage the fight on that date.