IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook says that he is relishing the chance to test himself against Errol Spence Jr in Sheffield on Saturday night.

Kell Brook has predicted that there is going to be "drama" in his showdown with Errol Spence Jr for the IBF welterweight title.

Brook puts his world title on the line against one of the most highly-rated talents on the planet, with the Sheffield fighter rated as the underdog to prevail at Bramall Lane.

However, while acknowledging that he faces a stern test against the American, he has suggested that whoever prevails on Saturday night may have to get off the canvas to win.

The 31-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Our styles are going to gel and there's going to be drama. We'll both, maybe, hit the canvas. Fireworks from round one. He won't a backwards step, and I won't.

"[Spence Jr] will give me many problems - he's an ex-Olympian, a very good fighter. Southpaw suits me, the Ingle style. We've seen every style.

"I relish it. I love a challenge. I've proven these guys wrong before and I'll do it again. There's question marks over Spence Jr - he's never been in [the ring] with a guy like me."

Brook has won 36 of his 37 bouts as a professional, while Spence is unbeaten in 21 outings in the paid ranks.