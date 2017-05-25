George Groves acknowledges that his WBA super-middleweight showdown with Fedor Chudinov is probably his "best opportunity" to win a world title.

On Saturday night, Groves will attempt to win the vacant WBA super-middleweight title against former champion Chudinov in what is his fourth shot at a world title after two defeats against Carl Froch and a split-decision setback against Badou Jack.

However, ahead of the clash at Bramall Lane, the Londoner says that he is confident of finally getting his hands on world honours, three-and-a-half years after his first chance back in November 2013.

The 29-year-old told reporters: "It's the fourth roll of the dice, as it were, but I feel that this is my best opportunity. I am in with a good champion, but we have prepared correctly and feel good.

"I have maybe been a little unlucky in the past but a lot of things are going well for me, I'm with a good team and trainer, and we are ready to go out and win.

"It is essentially for me just another fight. There is a lovely prize at the end of it, but we are treating it as just another fight. We are confident of winning, we have prepared for it correctly, and we are looking forward to it."

Opponent Chudinov has won 14 of his 15 professional outings, but he was considered unlucky to lose to Felix Sturm by majority decision in his last outing in February 2016.