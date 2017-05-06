James DeGale reveals that he is hoping to face old rival George Groves at Wembley later this year.

Groves will take on Fedor Chudinov for the vacant WBA title later this month and, should he win, DeGale is hoping for a showdown at the national stadium at the end of the year.

"I'm very happy for him because that means our fight is still on course. It's his fourth chance, I said against Badou Jack that if he's going to win a world title it's against Jack. Really, if he doesn't beat Chudinov, he's in trouble," he told Boxing News Online.

"Hopefully he can come through this and then, at the end of the year, we can get it on. That would be my Wembley Stadium fight.

"I don't have to tell you how much we don't like each other, how we don't get along. Our history goes back, it's no made up rivalry, this is serious.

"Hopefully we can get it done for the end of this year or early next year. It would be massive, two world titles, a genuine grudge match with two English fighters."

DeGale has recently returned to training after recovering from injuries sustained during his draw with Jack in January.