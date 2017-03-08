Promoter Eddie Hearn says that WBA 'regular' light-heavyweight champion Nathan Cleverly wants to face Badou Jack in his next fight.

After claiming the WBA 'regular' light-heavyweight belt from Juergen Braehmer in October, Cleverly is obliged to hand the German a rematch should it be requested and it was believed that was the sole option for the 30-year-old.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, Hearn said that Cleverly wants to fight Jack, who has recently vacated the WBC super-middleweight belt to move into the 175lbs division.

Jack is eligible to challenge current WBC title holder Adonis Stevenson, but with Stevenson currently in line to fight two other opponents, the Las-Vegas-based puncher could be available during late spring or early summer.

In January, Jack fought to a draw with James DeGale, while he also holds a split-decision points win over George Groves on his record.