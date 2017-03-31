Mikkel Kessler intends to prove that he "can become the best again" by becoming world champion for a sixth time, having announced his return after four years away.

Five-time world champion Mikkel Kessler has announced that he is to end his four-year retirement from boxing and make a comeback at super-middleweight level.

The 38-year-old, who has not competed since suffering defeat to Carl Froch in May 2013, is now back to the 168lb division as he eyes a return in the near future.

Kessler has yet to announce a comeback date or an opponent, but he intends to prove that he "can become the best again" after four years away from the sport.

"I've always said that if I wake up one day and the motivation is there, I'll take the chance, and now, the timing is right," he told reporters. "I still have a great team around me with a chef, physical trainer, therapist and boxing coach. The desire is still there, and I'm ready to make it happen.

"I'm older, and so is my body, but I've kept in shape, and I'm still in weight. I'm 100 per cent motivated to do this. I've missed the training camps, and I've missed the focus you get from boxing – to have one goal, and to do your best to achieve it. I want to prove that I can become the best again. The goal is to become world champion for the sixth time."

Kessler, who has also previously fought another Brit in Joe Calzaghe in the past, will enter the weight category that contains James DeGale, George Groves and Callum Smith.