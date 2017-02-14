Promoter Eddie Hearn says that Errol Spence Jnr will provide Kell Brook with a much tougher fight than Amir Khan.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said that Kell Brook's clash with Errol Spence Jnr is "five times tougher" than facing Amir Khan.

After Brook and Khan failed to reach an agreement, Hearn has revealed that Brook will now defend his IBF welterweight belt against unbeaten American Spence Jnr at the end of May.

It means that the long-awaited bout between Brook and Khan may now never happen, but Hearn has insisted that the fight was "on a plate" for the Olympic silver medallist had he wanted to take it.

He told Sky Sports News: "The Amir Khan fight was there on a plate. Let me tell you, this fight is five times tougher than Amir Khan, and this isn't really about the money for Kell Brook.

"He has been called out that he would duck this fight against Errol Spence, particularly by Amir Khan, and he says no, that's not my style, I'm fighting Errol Spence in front of my people. I'm going to defend my belt with pride and honour."

Brook will be making his first appearance in the ring since being stopped in five rounds by Gennady Golovkin in September.