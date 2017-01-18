WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders announces that he will now work with trainer Adam Booth.

WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has revealed that he has started working with trainer Adam Booth ahead of his next fight in 2017.

Long-time coach Jimmy Tibbs was absent from the corner when Saunders struggled past Artur Akavov in his last bout in December, and a further announcement was expected ahead of potential high-profile clashes this year.

On Wednesday afternoon, Saunders posted an image on social media to show that he had linked up with Booth, who has coached the likes of David Haye and George Groves in the past.

Looking forward to the future under the guidance of this man💯👌

Booth was also in the opposite corner when Saunders beat Andy Lee - who will continue to work with Booth - for the world title in December 2015.

Saunders had been linked with a showdown with either Gennady Golovkin or Saul Alvarez, but both of the pound-for-pound stars are already scheduled to fight in the spring before a potential mega fight in September.