Anthony Joshua: "I'm only going to improve"

Anthony Joshua says he is "only going to improve" after maintaining his perfect professional record with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua has warned his boxing peers that he is "only going to improve" after his dramatic 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday night.

The 2012 Olympic champion maintained his perfect professional record with a 19th successive win inside the distance at Wembley Stadium, retaining his IBF title and winning the WBA 'super' belt.

However, Joshua was put down in the sixth round and appeared to be on his last legs before mounting a superb comeback and knocking Klitschko down twice in the penultimate round.

"This is boxing - I'm only going to improve," Joshua told Sky Sports News. "Sometimes you can be a phenomenal boxer but this sport is about character. When you go to the trenches, that's when you find out who you really are.

"In this small little ring there's nowhere to hide. As I said from the get-go, it will be a boxing classic and the best man will win. There's no complications with boxing - anyone can do this.

"I came out and I won - that's how far I had to dig. I didn't go into a 12-round slug-fest and struggle to beat Klitschko. I came back and fought my heart out."

Klitschko has already expressed his interest in a rematch, while Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have also called Joshua out.