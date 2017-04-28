Anthony Joshua is on course to becoming "the biggest star in British sport and the biggest star in world boxing," according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted that Anthony Joshua will become the biggest sporting athlete in Britain and the biggest in world boxing should he overcome Wladimir Klitschko.

The unbeaten IBF world heavyweight champion faces the most challenging fight of his career to date when taking on Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

With Joshua's IBF belt and the vacant WBA title on the line, Hearn believes that the 27-year-old can move into a league of his own should he extend his professional record to a perfect 19 wins from 19.

"He becomes the biggest star in British sport and the biggest star in world boxing," he told Sky Sports News. "It's early in his career, it's his 19th fight, so masses of pressure.

"We talk about this 10-year plan, we're kind of having a legacy fight within the first couple of years. It's here, the timing is perfect. He could sell out any arena, against anyone, but he wants to be remembered for the big fights.

"This opportunity won't be there forever. You fight Klitschko now, or it never happens. He wants to be in those big fights, he wants to take on the very best."

Joshua is at his career heaviest for the fight, weighing in at 17st 12lbs 2oz - 10 pounds heavier than Klitschko.