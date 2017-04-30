Tyson Fury to Anthony Joshua: "Challenge accepted"

Tyson Fury responds to Anthony Joshua calling him out immediately after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko on Saturday by saying "challenge accepted".
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Tyson Fury has responded to Anthony Joshua calling him out immediately after his heavyweight victory over Wladimir Klitschko by saying "challenge accepted".

On Saturday, Joshua added the WBA belt to his IBF title with a dramatic 11th-round stoppage of Klitschko in front of an estimated 90,000 crowd at Wembley Stadium.

"Fury where you at, baby?" Joshua said while still in the ring. "I love fighting. Tyson Fury, I know he's been talking, I want to give 90,000 a chance (to see us), I just want to fight."

Fury, who has been inactive since his 2015 win over Klitschko having most recently struggled with depression, responded to Joshua's comments by taking to social media.



Both Fury and Joshua are unbeaten in their professional careers.

