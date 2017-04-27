Anthony Joshua admits that he is still learning new things in his career, but hopes that this weekend proves to be a familiar story against Wladimir Klitschko.

Unbeaten IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has insisted that if all goes to plan then his much-anticipated bout with Wladimir Klitschko could be over in minutes.

The 27-year-old, who has won all of his 18 professional fights by way of knockout, takes on Klitschko this Saturday in front of a packed home crowd at Wembley Stadium.

While claiming that it could be an "easy" fight, Joshua also acknowledges that the the opposite could be true and he may be waving goodbye to his perfect record sooner rather than later.

"This fight could be easy - I could go in there and catch Wladimir and 'boom!'" he told Sky Sports News. "He could suddenly be wobbling and then I take him out.

"Then, the next fight could be the one that people think is going to be easy and I get caught. You're going to find out new things about me throughout my career."

Klitschko takes on Joshua exactly 17 months to the day after losing to Tyson Fury in his last outing.