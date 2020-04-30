 MX23RW : Wednesday, May 6 20:57:29| >> :120:14243:14243:
Crowd generic

Great Britain

Jamie Nicholls gets creative to hone snowboarding skills during lockdown

| 6d
Jamie Nicholls gets creative to hone snowboarding skills during lockdown
© Reuters
The two-time Olympian has made a makeshift course with household items in his back garden.

Take a look at Jamie Nicholls' Instagram feed and you can see how much the two-time Olympian is missing his snowboard.

There are full marks for creativity as he hops, jumps and slides his way across a makeshift course built out of bricks, boxes and greased-up ladders in his back garden.

"I built an obstacle course out of things in the garden shed, put a little bit of washing up liquid on it and slid down it," Nicholls told the PA news agency.

"I'm trying to stay close to my board, grinding down ladders – which I don't recommend to anyone, by the way. I've had 20 years' experience. Please don't try this at home."

For Nicholls and his GB Snowsports team-mates, the 2022 Winter Olympics are beginning to come into sharp focus.

Nicholls, who in 2016 became the first British male snowboarder to win a World Cup event, knows all about Olympic preparation, having competed in both Sochi and PyeongChang.

Ordinarily he would be spending April making the most of the final weeks of the winter season in the mountains, an ideal time to work on new tricks, but instead he must get creative at home.

Nicholls is beginning conversations with his coaches about specific targets for Beijing, but the 26-year-old already has his own goals in sight.

"It will obviously be my last Olympics," he said, before catching himself. "Well, it might not be but I think I'll be 28 which will make me one of the oldest guys in the field. The guys that are coming up are 17, 18-year-old kids who are snowboarding day-in, day-out."

But if Beijing is to be swansong, Nicholls knows what he wants to get out of it – and his main target relates to his eight-month old daughter.

"I know my daughter will still be young, but having her there to watch me has been one of my main goals," he said. "To have her there would be amazing.

"It sounds bad not saying I would love to win an Olympic gold medal, doesn't it? But that would be the icing on the cake. It would just be an amazing story to have my family there and be able to perform."

For an athlete who admits the hardest part of his job is spending so much time away from home, the lockdown has its blessings, and spending time with his young family is top of the list.

"I'm changing a lot of nappies and not sleeping very well," he said. "I'm trying to take some positives from what is a very uncertain time for a lot of people.

"But both me and my wife, we would ordinarily be working but we get to watch our daughter grow up at some of the best times. That's something I'm very happy to have seen."

ID:398033:
Latest coronavirus PSA banner

Coronavirus outbreak - Click here for more stories

Click here for more stories about Jamie Nicholls

Click here for more stories about Great Britain

Share this article now:
Owen Pick pictured in 2018
Read Next:
Coronavirus: Snowboarder Owen Pick opens up on "pretty s**t" lockdown life
>
Latest Sports Video
Did you know...?
Read more about Jamie Nicholls Winter Sports
More Great Britain News
Sports Mole logo
Katie Ormerod reveals new mindset after career-threatening injury
 Snowboarder Jamie Nicholls pictured in 2018
Jamie Nicholls gets creative to hone snowboarding skills during lockdown
 Iwan Thomas pictured in 2013
Iwan Thomas: 'Olympic delay could be to Team GB's benefit'
Steph Twell looking to maintain motivation after London Marathon delayGB Snowsport launches 'Be Brave' campaign to aid mental healthUK Sport chief executive confident Olympic government funding will continueBradly Sinden relishing Olympic debut despite delayCoronavirus latest: Former Olympic rower Kenny Dwan reveals battle with disease
Nile Wilson sets sights on Tokyo gold after neck surgery complicationsObituary: Neil Black, the physiotherapist who rose to the top of UK AthleticsFormer UK Athletics performance director Neil Black diesSir Mo Farah: 'Olympics postponement could be blessing in disguise'On this day: Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy announces retirement
> Great Britain Homepage

TRENDING
PS
Herrera reveals he wanted Man United stay
BD
Man United put brakes on Sancho deal?
GV
Liverpool 'complete deal for Cakir'
PS
Shirt numbers available to Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid
Click for more trending news

TOP STORIES
BD
Man United put brakes on Sancho deal?
RL
Man United, Chelsea 'to hijack Liverpool's Werner move'
FM
Graeme Souness vs. Paul Pogba: How do their trophy hauls compare?
BM
Bundesliga given green light to return this month
Click for more top stories

TRANSFER NEWS
LK
Karius future uncertain ahead of Liverpool return
ND
Hutchison: 'Liverpool would wrap up title with Koulibaly signing'
RM
Real Madrid 'put Casemiro contract talks on hold'
RL
Hutchison tips Werner to succeed at Liverpool
Click for more transfer news

LATEST NEWS
JS
Sky to make Game of Thrones, 30 Rock, Sopranos, more available to all customers
LK
Karius future uncertain ahead of Liverpool return
RA
Rodri insists Man City are proud of their season
Ryan Murray bounces back to top Group 20 of PDC Home Tour
Click for more latest news

MOST READ
PS
Shirt numbers available to Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid
BD
Man United put brakes on Sancho deal?
GV
Liverpool 'complete deal for Cakir'
DJ
Real Madrid 'weighing up £52m Julian Brandt offer'
Click for more most read news
TRENDING TOPICS
  • Souness vs. Pogba
  • Analysing Aston Villa's run-in
  • Arsenal midfield targets
  • Tottenham's player of the season
  • Quiz: Chelsea's 2012 FA Cup squad
    • rhs 2.0

    Subscribe to our Newsletter


    Transfer Talk Daily
    Match previews - twice weekly
    Morning Briefing (7am UTC)
    Ultra close-up image of Kevin De Bruyne [NOT FOR USE IN ARTICLES]Get the latest transfer news, match previews and news direct to your inbox!
     