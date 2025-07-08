Sports Mole previews Tuesday’s Wimbledon quarter-final match between Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz, including predictions, head-to-head and their tournament so far.

Fresh off a titanic five-set win over Nicolas Jarry, Cameron Norrie takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s quarter-final at Wimbledon, aiming to halt the two-time defending champion’s 18-match winning streak.

The British player outlasted his Chilean opponent in a four-hour, 27-minute battle to set up a seventh ATP Tour meeting with the three-peat-chasing favourite at the Championships.

Match preview

Having been backed to beat Jarry in five sets, Norrie raced into a two-set lead and looked set for what would have been a hard-fought victory in straight sets.

However, the big-serving Chilean, who took offence to the former British player taking too long between first and second serves, responded by taking two tight tiebreaks to force a decider.

Having already overturned a similar deficit against Holger Rune in the first round, Jarry, who fired a staggering 103 winners, ultimately fell to the home hope, who won 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 6-7(5), 6-3.

That win was Norrie’s 15th career triumph at the Championships, where he has improved to 15-7 and is seeking another semi-final at SW19 to match his 2022 run, which ended at the hands of Novak Djokovic.

Having emulated Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor as the only British men to reach multiple Wimbledon quarter-finals in the Open Era, the 29-year-old must play top-quality tennis to upset the second seed, whose momentum has grown since a tough opening round.

Alcaraz undeniably looked out of sorts on day one at the Championships against Fabio Fognini, but the two-time defending champion has since gone from strength to strength, defeating debutant Oliver Tarvet, Jan-Lennard Struff and Andrey Rublev to reach the last eight for the third consecutive year.

After beating one British player in the second round, the 22-year-old should expect a sterner challenge against the former semi-finalist, who won their last encounter on the clay courts of Rio de Janeiro and has beaten him in two of the previous three meetings.

While much has changed for Alcaraz since their Rio showdown, the second seed, who improved to 22-2 overall at SW19 after a stunning comeback victory over Rublev, now aims to extend his winning run at the Major and keep the dream of a third straight title alive.

Sunday’s win over the Russian star also extended the world No. 2’s winning streak, which began with victories in Rome, Roland Garros and Queen’s.

Entering Tuesday’s quarter-finals fresh off emulating Marin Cilic, Djokovic, Kei Nishikori, Jannik Sinner and Stanislas Wawrinka in reaching multiple quarter-finals at the Majors on several occasions, the defending champion hopes to secure his 23rd consecutive win to maintain his impressive form at the home star's expense.

Tournament so far

Cameron Norrie:

First round: vs. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-6(3)

Second round: vs. Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-5

Third round: vs. Mattia Bellucci 7-6(5) 6-4 6-3

Fourth round: vs. Nicolas Jarry 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(7) 6-7(5) 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz:

First round: vs. Fabio Fognini 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1

Second round: vs. Oliver Tarvet 6-1 6-4 6-4

Third round: vs. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Andrey Rublev 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Head To Head

Rio de Janeiro (2023) - Final: Norrie 5-7 6-4 7-5

Buenos Aires (2023) - Final: Alcaraz 6-3 7-5

Cincinnati Masters (2022) - Quarter-final: Norrie 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4

Madrid Masters (2022) - Round of 16: Alcaraz 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3

Indian Wells (2022) - Quarter-final: Alcaraz 6-4 6-3

US Open (2021) - First round: Alcaraz 6-4 6-4 6-3

Norrie and Alcaraz face off for the seventh time on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard leading 4-2 in their head-to-head.

However, the previous British No. 1 has won two of the last three encounters, including their most recent match in the Rio de Janeiro final two years ago.

Tuesday’s clash will be their first on grass and their second Grand Slam meeting, with Alcaraz winning their previous Slam matchup on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows four years ago in straight sets.

To beat the two-time defending champion, the in-form Brit must break a four-match losing streak against top-five opponents, though his last victory over such a player was against Alcaraz in Rio in 2023.

We say: Alcaraz to win in five sets

Although Alcaraz is expected to have the edge over Norrie, the last British player remaining in the men’s or women’s draw is tipped to take the match to five sets.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard’s variety in shot-making and execution should help him to reach the semi-finals for the third year in a row, thereby extending his winning streak in these parts and setting up a last-four clash with Taylor Fritz or Karen Khachanov.



Anthony Brown Written by

