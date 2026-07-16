Preview: New Zealand vs. Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 16 Jul 2026 11:36

New Zealand will host Ireland in the final round of their respective Nations Championship fixtures for this international period.

Both nations enter this clash having won their previous two fixtures, leaving the Irish top of the Northern Hemisphere table, while the All Blacks are only second in their group by points difference to South Africa.

Match preview

Dave Rennie has had the perfect start to life in charge of New Zealand as they beat France in an entertaining clash in his first game at the helm of the All Blacks before they secured a convincing victory over Italy.

While the final score in their clash with the Azzurri may have looked comfortable as they won 47-17 in Wellington, Gonzalo Quesada’s side fought bravely in the first half and proved to be a tough proposition to get past.

The game may have been moving away for the Italians, but the final nail in the coffin was when they were reduced to 14 men after a yellow card against Niccolo Cannone for an attempted head-butt was upgraded to a red.

However, the most memorable moment from the clash will be when Will Jordan became New Zealand’s all-time leading try-scorer in Tests with 50 in 56 matches after he scored three in this match.

Now, they will face Ireland this weekend, and they will have the chance to extend their winning run over Andy Farrell’s side to four games while also being able to take revenge against the Irish, who have won their last two fixtures against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

© Imago / Aaron Gillions

Ireland enter this match looking to make history by becoming the first team to secure a win at Eden Park since the sport turned professional.

France were the last nation to beat the All Blacks at this venue, and that win came all the way back in July 1994.

Farrell’s side have struggled to find their rhythm in their two previous fixtures of this Nations Championship, despite earning wins over both Australia and Japan.

The victory over Joe Schmidt’s side was hard fought, while the win over Japan may have felt inevitable at times due to the difference in power, but they were made to work for it by Eddie Jones’ men.

Now, they will be hoping that they have got these clunky performances out of their system as they face a free-scoring New Zealand side.

New Zealand competition form:

W W

Ireland competition form:

W W



Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Rennie has made five changes to the starting side that beat Italy last week as winger Josh Moorby is given his first start after impressing off the bench against the Azzurri.

While the biggest story will be the decision by the All Blacks head coach to continue to omit 145-test veteran and World Cup-winner Beauden Barrett from his matchday 23.

Farrell has opted to make nine changes to the side that beat Japan last weekend, bringing in several players who were given a rest in that fixture.

Rob Boloucoune is set for his first game of the Nations Championship as he returns on the right wing after missing Ireland's wins over Japan and Australia because of a hamstring injury.

Garry Ringrose, Sam Prendergast, Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, and captain Dan Sheehan are also back in the starting lineup after missing last week.

New Zealand starting lineup:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Luke Jacobson, 6 Tupou Vaa’I, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 4 Josh Lord, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements:

16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Anton Segner, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown,23 Caleb Clarke

Ireland starting lineup:

15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jimmy O’Brien, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Tom O’Toole

Replacements:

16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Nick Timoney, 20 Sean Jansen, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Bundee Aki

We say: New Zealand 24-17 Ireland