Preview: Preview: Argentina vs. Wales - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 10 Jul 2026 17:41

Argentina will host Wales on the second weekend of the Nations Championship competition, with both experiencing different results in the first round.

Los Pumas suffered a comprehensive defeat to Scotland while the Welsh secured a good victory over Fiji in the Cardiff City Stadium.

Match preview

Argentina will be desperate to secure their first ever win in the Nations Championship after they lost 47-38 to Scotland last weekend, with Los Pumas taking consolation in the fact they got a bonus point due to scoring four tries.

Felipe Contepomi’s side will be disappointed by their performance against Gregor Townsend’s team, and the head coach will be looking for a reaction this weekend.

Los Pumas secured a victory over Wales the last time the two sides faced each other, with a 52-28 win in November during the autumn internationals.

It was a comprehensive win for Argentina, and they backed it up with a victory over Scotland before suffering defeat to England.

Los Pumas are currently on a two-game losing run and so will be aiming to end this with a win over Wales.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Welsh enter this fixture after winning their last three games, with one of these not being a capped Test against the Barbarians.

Wales secured a fine 39-24 victory over Fiji with a strong second half after the sides entered the interval at 10-10.

Steve Tandy’s side will be aiming to improve their nation’s record against Los Pumas, as they have won 14 of their 23 clashes.

They have lost their last two Tests against Argentina and have not secured a victory in the South America nation since June 2018, so their aim will be to secure a win and end these runs.

Argentina competition form:

L

Argentina form:

L L W W L L

Wales competition form:

W

Wales form:

L L L W W W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Wales have made three changes to the team that beat Fiji last time out as Ellis Mee replaces Rees-Zammit, while Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards is not included in the 23-man squad.

Sam Costelow will start in the 10 jersey while back-row forward Kane James is set to make his Test debut after being named as a replacement.

Argentina has made five changes to his squad for this clash, with props Boris Wenger and Tomas Rapetti coming in among the front row.

While Marcos Kremer replaces co-captain Pablo Matera at openside flanker, centre Justo Piccardo and winger Bautista Delguy take the places of Faustino Sanchez Valarolo and Rodrigo Isgro.

Argentina starting lineup:

15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Justo Piccardo, 11 Mateo Carreras, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 8 Joaquin Oviedo, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Santiago Grondona, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Tomas Rapetti, 2 Julian Montoya (captain), 1 Boris Wenger

Replacements:

16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Pablo Matera, 21 Simon Benitez Cruz, 22 Matias Moroni, 23 Ignacio Mendy

Team B starting lineup:

15 Blair Murray, 14 Ellis Mee, 13 Eddie James, 12 Joe Hawkins, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan, 6 James Botham, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Ben Carter, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Dewi Lake (c), 1 Rhys Carre

Replacements:

16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Ben Warren, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Kane James, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Max Llewellyn, 23 Louis Rees-Zammit

We say: Argentina 32-15 Wales

Argentina should have too much for a much-improved Wales side from the last time these two teams met; however, they will not be of a level to truly challenge Los Pumas.