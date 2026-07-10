Preview: Preview: Japan vs. Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 10 Jul 2026 15:30

Newcastle, in Australia, will play host to the Nations Championship clash between Japan and Ireland as both sides aim to carry on their form from last weekend.

Eddie Jones’ side made a perfect start to the competition as they beat Italy comfortably, while the Irish emerged from a battle with Australia with five points.

Match preview

Japan demonstrated exactly why they are a dangerous prospect to all of the major nations in the world of rugby as they secured a 27-10 win over the Azzurri on the maiden weekend of the Nations Championship.

The Brave Blossoms will be looking to avenge their last Test result against Ireland, when they lost 41-10 in November; however, while the score may make it appear that it was an easy victory for Andy Farrell’s side, it was anything but, as Japan fought hard and were in the game until the hour mark.

Japan have only ever secured one victory against the Irish, but it could be argued that it was in the biggest match the two have ever played.

At their home World Cup in 2019, the sides met in the Pool Stage and the hosts beat Joe Schmidt’s Ireland 19-12, a vital step in them securing top spot in the group.

It meant that Japan would get a supposed draw in the competition, as they faced South Africa while the Irish squared off with New Zealand in the quarterfinal of the World Cup; however, it should be noted the Springboks would win the whole tournament.

Jones has also spoken publicly about this fixture being held in Australia, believing this favours Ireland and so his side may believe they have a point to prove to World Rugby.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, Ireland enter this game after a fine performance against the Wallabies as they overcame a first-half deficit to emerge victorious late on in the Test.

Farrell’s side entered the interval 24-19 behind before winning the contest 33-31, as Tom Clarkson touched down in the 77th minute, with Sam Prendergast adding the conversion to give their side the victory.

However, it could have been different had Ben Donaldson slotted a penalty Bundee Aki conceded in the dying minutes, but the Australian out-half pulled his shot wide of the posts.

It means Ireland have got a perfect start to the Nations Championship, and they will be aiming to carry this winning form into their final Test of this summer tour when they take on New Zealand in Eden Park, aiming to become the first side to beat the All Blacks at this venue in the professional era.

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Team News

© Imago

Japan have made only one change to the line-up that beat Italy last time out as Taira Main replaces Kippei Ishida, while university student fly-half Ryunosuke Ito remains in the team, having made his debut against the Azzurri.

Jones will also return to the sideline after serving a four-match ban imposed by the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) for abusing match officials during an under-23 tour of Australia earlier this year.

Farrell has rung in the changes for the Ireland team, appearing to rest some key players ahead of their clash with the All Blacks, as there are nine alterations.

The biggest talking point is that Ciaran Frawley is set to make his first start in the 10 jersey for Ireland, while the team will be captained by Tadhg Beirne.

Japan starting lineup:

15. Takuro Matsunaga; 14. Kazuma Ueda, 13. Dylan Riley, 12. Yuya Hirose, 11. Taira Main; 10. Ryunosuke Ito, 9. Naoto Saito; 1. Takato Okabe, 2. Mamoru Harada, 3. Shuhei Takeuchi, 4. Harry Hockings, 5. Warner Dearns (capt), 6. Ben Gunter, 7. Kanji Shimokawa, 8. Jack Cornelsen

Replacements:

16. Hayate Era, 17. Sojiro Otuska, 18. Keijiro Tamefusa, 19. Michael Stolberg, 20. Michael Leitch, 21. Tiennan Costley, 22. Itsuki Kamimura, 23. Sam Greene

Ireland starting lineup:

15. Jamie Osborne; 14. Jimmy O'Brien, 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale; 10. Ciaran Frawley, 9. Craig Casey; 1. Tom O'Toole, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Thomas Clarkson, 4. Tadhg Beirne (capt), 5. James Ryan, 6. Jack Conan, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart, 17. Billy Bohan, 18. Sam Illo, 19. Cormac Izuchukwu, 20. Bryn Ward, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Bundee Aki

We say: Japan 15-32 Ireland

Ireland may not have it all their own way, as Japan could cause them some problems early on; similarly to the game in November, it could be clunky from Farrell’s side, but they should get the job done.