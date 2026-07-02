Preview: New Zealand vs. France - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 02 Jul 2026 23:59

New Zealand welcome France to the One NZ Stadium on Saturday morning for their opening Nations Championship fixture.

The All Blacks convincingly dispatched Wales 52-26 at the Principality Stadium in their previous outing, while Les Bleus edged out England 48-46 in the final round of this year's Six Nations campaign.

Match preview

Since their agonisingly narrow defeat against South Africa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, New Zealand have shown why they remain one of the best international sides in the sport.

Following a Rugby Championship campaign in which they were eight points shy of top spot after six matches, the All Blacks were much improved in the 2025 edition of the tournament, doing the double over Australia and overcoming the Springboks at Eden Park as they were beaten by the latter only on score difference in the final standings.

It is not only against Southern Hemisphere opposition that New Zealand have flourished either, beating France in three successive fixtures last summer before winning away at Ireland, Scotland and Wales to round off their 2025 schedule.

However, with many of Les Bleus’ big hitters not featuring last year, Dave Rennie’s men undoubtedly face a different challenge this time around in what is set up to be a real test of the hosts’ World Cup contender credentials.

Having not lost against France on home soil since 1994, winning the 10 matches since, the All Blacks will certainly be confident that they can do so and put themselves as favourites to tie South Africa on four World Cup titles.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Over the previous year, France have established themselves as the one of the Northern Hemisphere's best sides and are currently sat fourth in the World Rugby rankings.

Les Bleus may trail Ireland in third, but have got the better of Andy Farrell’s men in each of the previous two Six Nations campaigns on their way to winning successive crowns for the first time since 2007.

Having claimed victory against New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Argentina since their 2023 Rugby World Cup exit, Fabien Galthie’s side have also shown that they are capable of beating any team on the planet and will certainly be wanting to showcase that more during the inaugural Nations Championships.

However, after losing their previous three matches against this weekend’s opposition, France will have to be on top of their game if they are to topple New Zealand and claim their first victory on All Blacks soil since their historic 23-20 triumph at Eden Park in 1994.



New Zealand form:

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W

W

W

L

W



France form:

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W

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L

W



Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Ruben Love will make his first start for the All Blacks at fly-half on Saturday, partnering Cam Roigard at nine and feeding both Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea in the centres.

As expected the hosts have deployed Damian McKenzie at full-back, with Fehi Fineanganofo possibly grabbing his debut off the bench, while Will Jordan and Caleb Clarke start on either wing.

New Zealand have also sprinkled young locks Josh Lord and Sam Darry into a pack that includes the likes of Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Ardie Savea.

Galthie has given Tom Staniforth the opportunity to grab his France debut on the second-row, with Jefferson Poirot and Demba Bamba bringing experience to a youthful visitors pack.

Les Bleus will also start with Max Spring, Damian Penaud and Theo Attissogbe bringing firepower from the back three, while Yoram Moefana and 20-year-old Fabien Brau-Boirie control the midfield.

With star man Antoine Dupont currently sidelined with a calf problem, Maxime Lucu will partner Matthieu Jalibert as half-backs for the French.

New Zealand starting lineup:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell, 4 Josh Lord, 5 Sam Darry, 6 Peter Lakai, 7 Luke Jacobson, 8 Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Wallace Sititi, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Fehi Fineanganofo

France starting lineup:

15 Max Spring, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Fabien Brau-Boirie, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Theo Attissogbe, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Lucu; 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Maxime Lamothe, 3 Demba Bamba, 4 Hugo Auradou, 5 Tom Staniforth, 6 Pierre Bochaton, 7 Oscar Jegou, 8 Marko Gazzotti

Replacements:

16 Barnabe Massa, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Mickael Guillard, 20 Killian Tixeront, 21 Nolann Le Garrec, 22 Antoine Hastoy, 23 Nicolas Depoortere

We say: New Zealand 26-24 France

Amongst all of this weekend's Nations Championship fixtures, it is likely that the clash in Christchurch could be the most closely contested of the lot.

With the sides having identical recent records, it is tough to call which way the pendulum may swing, but we are slightly edging the All Blacks to snatch victory and claim their 11th straight win against France on home soil.