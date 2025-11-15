England extend their extraordinary winning streak to 10 games - their best in eight years - with an incredible 33-19 comeback win over New Zealand at Twickenham.

England extended their extraordinary winning streak to 10 games - their best run in eight years - with an incredible 33-19 comeback victory over New Zealand at Twickenham.

In the third of four autumn internationals for Steve Borthwick's side, the hosts had to do it the hard way early doors, thanks to an aptly-named All Blacks scorer.

Leicester Ofa Ki Wales Twickenham Faingaʻanuku - more commonly known as Leicester Faingaʻanuku - dove over with 14 minutes on the clock, just four moments before Codie Taylor got the better of Alex Mitchell and increased the margin.

Injury was added to insult for the hosts midway through the first half when Freddie Steward failed an HIA - Marcus Smith was sent on to replace him - but Twickenham then took in a captivating England comeback.

Ollie Lawrence's raw strength and snappy reactions saw the 26-year-old get England on the board after 25 minutes, and even though George Ford could not add the extras, the fly-half soon made amends with his feet.

Two drop goals in quick succession from Ford cut the deficit down to 11-12 just before the break, and the England train gathered even more momentum at the start of the second period, when Taylor was sin-binned for playing the ball on the ground.

Borthwick's men made their numerical advantage count straight away, as sustained pressure on the try-line eventually led to Sam Underhill crashing over to give England the lead for the first time in the match.

Ford then briefly thought he went from drop-goal hero to try scorer, only for his effort to be ruled out for a Ben Earl knock-on after a TMO review, but that brief blow did not disrupt an effervescent England for one second.

The Red Roses extended their lead in the 55th minute thanks to marvellous playmaking from Lawrence, who appeared to be going himself before laying off Fraser Dingwall with a delightful disguised pass, giving the Northampton Saints man a clear run through.

New Zealand's Will Jordan darted through an exposed England defence on the 65-minute mark to give the All Blacks a glimmer of hope, hope that was extinguished when Ford smacked home a penalty and Tom Roebuck completed the scoring in the closing stages.

Saturday's success ended England's six-year wait for another win over New Zealand since their 2019 World Cup semi-final triumph, and also represented their first victory over the All Blacks on home soil since December 2012.

England will now conclude their Autumn Nations Series against Argentina at Twickenham next Sunday afternoon, while the All Blacks face Wales at the Millennium Stadium next Saturday.