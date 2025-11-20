Sports Mole previews the Quilter Nations Series clash between Ireland and South Africa, including prediction, team news, and lineups.

Ireland welcome South Africa to the AVIVA Stadium on Saturday, November 22, in what has to be the most anticipated clash of the weekend.

The visitors are in line for an autumn series Grand Slam, but they must pass their stiffest test of this series yet.

Match preview

Ireland have slowly been warming up to this fixture, which has had shifting dynamics in recent years, where the home side have been getting more positive results.

Andy Farrell’s men started their autumn tour in underwhelming fashion, losing to the All Blacks in Chicago, then strolling past Japan, until they finally found themselves again in last week’s 46-19 humbling of Australia.

One of the main reasons for the lack of cohesion is the fact that the Irish team have not played together as a group since March, because several of their players were on British and Irish Lions tour duty in Australia in July and August.

However, it appears that they are now battle-ready, just in time for a clash with the world champions, whom they have had the better of recently, winning four of the last five tests.

The Irish have won 25 of the previous 27 tests that they have hosted, and will prove tough to beat, even for the best team in the world.

South Africa showed their grit with back-to-back victories against France and Italy, where they had to play with 14 men for a large portion of the game.

Against France, the Springboks went one better and came from behind to win the game convincingly, despite looking dead and buried at one point.

It is that never-say-die attitude that coach Rassie Erasmus has instilled in his team that Ireland must be wary of this weekend.

The world champions have won their last nine games in a row against European opposition in the Northern Hemisphere.

The visitors will remember that pool game at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where they lost 13-8 and most recently in Durban, where an 80th-minute drop goal gave Ireland a 25-24 win to rescue a series draw.

This test gives Siya Kolisi’s charges a chance for retribution and a chance to bag that Grand Slam title.

Ireland Quilter Nations Series form:

WW

Ireland form (all competitions):

WWWLWW

South Africa Quilter Nations Series form:

WW

South Africa form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

There are two casualties for Ireland from last week’s clash with Australia, as Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw are ruled out through injury, while Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki return to midfield.

Josh van der Flier returns to the starting lineup, with the captain Caelan Doris moving over to the number eight.

Mack Hansen will be key for the hosts, as he has scored a hat trick last time out, and was on the scoresheet in his previous two appearances against the Boks.

South Africa’s huge lock RG Snyman is set to win his 50th test cap for his nation, as coach Erasmus changes only two from his team that beat France a fortnight ago.

Ruan Nortje gets the nod from the start in place of Lood de Jager, while Kwagga Smith returns to the bench in his place.

Kurt-Lee Arendse suffered a concussion last week, so he is not with the squad for this weekend, which will see Canaan Moodie switch to the wing.

Ireland starting lineup:

15 Mack Hansen, 14 Tommy O’Brien, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Ryan Baird, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 James Ryan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter

Replacements:

16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Cian Prendergast, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Tom Farrell

South Africa starting lineup:

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Boan Venter

Replacements:

16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuizen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

Head To Head

South Africa are ahead in the head-to-head record, winning 19 of the 30 meetings, while the Irish have been on the right side of 10 tests, with one match ending in a stalemate.

© PA Photos

We say: Ireland 25-23 South Africa

This is expected to be another cracking rugby match, but the hosts are just starting to find their groove, and in front of their home fans, they are destined for another victory against the world champions.



Byron David Written by

Previews by email