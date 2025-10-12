Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between South Africa and Rwanda, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The stage is set for a thrilling finale in the CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifier, when South Africa aim to top the group with a win against Rwanda on October 14 at the Mbombela Stadium.

Three points are a minimum requirement for the home side if they want to be in the conversation for North America next year, but overcoming the visitors is no simple task.

Match preview

While it may seem unfair that South Africa find themselves in second place in Group C of CAF World Cup qualifying, they have nowhere else to look but within.

After fielding an ineligible player in a group game in March this year, FIFA docked three points from Bafana Bafana and added a forfeit score of 3-0 for that fixture.

As a result, it not only affected their points tally, but also their superior goal difference in the group, which leaders Benin have taken full advantage of.

Even so, South Africa’s World Cup fate was still solely in their hands; they simply needed to win their remaining two games, which were effectively on home soil, to book their spot at next year’s showpiece.

Bafana threw everything but the kitchen sink at Zimbabwe last Friday, but they could not break down their neighbour’s stubborn defence, despite hitting the woodwork twice, and having one shot cleared off the line, quite miraculously.

While the Warriors celebrated the goalless draw like they had just won the World Cup, Hugo Broos and his team were left to rue missed chances, not only on the field, but from a tactical perspective as well.

Zimbabwe’s Knowledge Musona was sent off in the 63rd minute of the game, yet Broos never brought on an attacker to push for a winner; instead, he got more defensive and also brought off Mohau Nkota, who looked like the most dangerous player for the ‘visitors’ on the day.

South Africa must be near perfect on Tuesday against Rwanda, especially since they still have a realistic chance of qualifying; however, they will require a huge favour from Nigeria because the Super Eagles host Benin on the final matchday.

The equation is simple; Bafana must win and hope for the West African side to beat Benin; however, if there is a draw in that fixture, then Broos’s men must beat Rwanda by a minimum of two goals to advance on goal difference.

Rwanda’s role on Tuesday will be relegated to party spoilers, a job they failed to do last Friday when they lost 1-0 to Benin at home.

The Wasps can not qualify for the World Cup now, which means they will likely want to cause an upset, just like Zimbabwe did last week.

The reality is, the Amavubi are in a good position to do just that, especially after they won the only prior meeting between the nations, which was the reverse fixture in this competition.

With just one win across their last five outings, Adel Amrouche’s job is on the line, and if they continue in that vein, he may likely be out of a job beyond Tuesday.

South Africa World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WLWWDD

South Africa form (all competitions):

WDDWDD

Rwanda World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WLDLWL

Rwanda form (all competitions):

DLLLWL

Team News

The bad news continues for Broos and Bafana, because 20-year-old defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi will not be available for selection after he copped a red card in stoppage time last Friday for kicking out at an opponent, largely borne out of frustration.

Samukelo Kabini may be the man to step in next to Nkosinathi Sibisi as the centre-half pairing tasked with blocking out the visitors on Tuesday evening.

Burnley forward Lyle Foster was unlucky not to get a goal against Zimbabwe, as his carefully-placed strike hit the bottom of the upright and popped back out, and his goal-bound strike was cleared off the line by Divine Lunga.

Wingers Oswin Appollis and Mohau Nkota should retain their place in the starting lineup, as they were lively and caused the opposition issues, but the former’s final ball left a lot to be desired, while Nkota came close to scoring, but struck the woodwork with a long-range effort.

Forward Joy-Lance Mickels was called up for the first time to the Rwanda national team for the first time in his career at the age of 31, while he did not feature the last time out, Amrouche may be tempted to award him a first international cap on Tuesday.

The Algerian tactician does not have any injury concerns or suspensions to worry about, allowing him a full-strength squad from which to pick his starting 11.

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari will know plenty about the hosts’ attack, since he currently plays his club football for Kaizer Chiefs within South Africa’s Premier Soccer League.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Kabini, Sibisi, Modiba; Mokoena, Aubaas; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster

Rwanda possible starting lineup:

Ntwari; Kavita, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo; B. Mugisha; G. Mugisha, Muhire, Bizimana, Mickels; Nshuti

We say: South Africa 1-0 Rwanda

South Africa are favourites to win the game, since they are at home, but with Rwanda scoring just twice away from home in four games and blanking in their last three outings, Bafana Bafana may get the points they so crucially require.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



