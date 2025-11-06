Sports Mole previews the clash between France and South Africa, including predictions, team news, and lineups.

One of the most anticipated rugby revenge matches is set to grace the Stade de France, where France and South Africa lock horns this Saturday, November 8.

The hosts will have that 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final 28-29 defeat at the back of their minds, using it as motivation to punish the world champions.

Match preview

It has been just over two years since France suffered a heartbreaking loss in their home World Cup, in front of their adoring fans by just a single point.

Les Bleus have somewhat recovered from that trauma, winning the Six Nations earlier this year, when the only defeat they suffered was away to England, ironically by one point.

The home side were battered 3-0 by New Zealand in their July test series, but they were arguably not at full strength for the All Blacks challenge.

Having the passionate Paris crowd behind them to create a cauldron-like atmosphere is crucial for the hosts, especially because their last victory against the Springboks came on home soil.

It is a difficult place to visit, even for the best of nations, as the record shows that France won 15 of their last 16 matches at this venue, the odd one out being that famous quarter-final.

France coach Fabien Galthie should be confident that his team can get over the line because they have been incredible on turnovers.

The hosts have won the most average turnovers per game than any other Tier One side this year (6.9), while the visitors have conceded the most per game (17.3), and they rank second from bottom for winning them, just behind Ireland.

South Africa, you could argue, are more battle-ready for this, after getting a run out against Japan last weekend, when they put Eddie Jones’s men to the sword with a 61-7 thumping.

The Springboks are well aware of how their hosts must be feeling for their first encounter after their 2023 RWC meeting.

Rassie Erasmus will notch up his 50th game as head coach of the team, just five away from becoming the most-capped Springboks coach of all time.

Erasmus’s win percentage of 73.5% is staggering and is certainly the best for any South African coach, and he will be looking to add to those numbers with another French scalp on Saturday.

The visitors won eight of their last nine head-to-heads, although the last three triumphs were all by a margin of three points or fewer.

The World Champions are on a great run of form, winning the last four in a row, part of 17 victories in their previous 20, and the title of southern hemisphere champions with the Rugby Championship trophy.

Outside of that tournament, the Springboks have won eight in a row, making this matchup with France a tantalising one for the neutral.

France form (all competitions):

WWWLLL

South Africa form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Team News

France will be without their influential captain, Antoine Dupont, as he recovers from a knee ligament injury, so centre Gael Fickou will lead the side out.

Galthie named a new halfback pairing in Nolann Le Garrec and Romain Ntamack, while the electric Damian Penaud will feature on the wing.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey secures the other wing, and he has been in incredible form this year, scoring the most tries of any player from a Tier One nation with eight already.

Mickael Guillard is rewarded for his performances in the July tour, where he was named man of the match twice by French staff, as he starts in the number eight in place of Gregory Alldritt.

On the visiting side, it is all about their skipper Siya Kolisi this weekend, as he becomes just the ninth Springbok to reach 100 test caps.

While on that note of test caps, the most capped South Africa, Eben Etzebeth, sat out of the matchday squad last week, so Erasmus is likely to bring him back into the fold.

Ox Nche suffered a tour-ending injury last week, which takes out a little sting from the South African scrum, but Gerhard Steenekamp is back in the mix after recovering from injury.

This clash may be too much for Ethan Hooker and youngster Zachery Porthen, which means we could see the return of Damian Willemse to the starting 15 with Thomas Du Toit coming into the front row.

France starting lineup:

15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 12 Gael Fickou (captain), 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 8 Mickael Guillard, 7 Paul Boudehent, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 5 Emmanuel Meafou, 4 Thibaud Flament, 3 Regis Montagne, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Baptiste Erdocio.

Replacements:

16 Guillaume Cramont, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Nicolas Depoortere

South Africa starting lineup:

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter Steph Du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood De Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth 3, Thomas Du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Boan Venter

Replacements:

16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenkamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Ruan Nortje, 21 Andre Esterhuizen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

Head To Head

South Africa are in front of history with this clash, winning 28 of the 46 tests, while France have won just five.





We say: France 15-12 South Africa

The intensity that the 80,000-strong crowd will add to this revenge fixture may not be enough for the visitors to handle.

The Six Nations champions will do everything in their power to get some back on the Springboks, and considering this is technically a friendly, they could get the job done.



