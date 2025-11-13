Preview:France vs. Fiji - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Quilter Nations Series clash between France and Fiji, including predictions, team news, and lineups

France will be hoping for their first triumph in the Quilter Nations Series when they clash with Fiji on Saturday, November 15.

The hosts were beaten 32-17 by the World Champions last week and will have to show their mettle as Six Nations victors against the Pacific Nations Cup champions.

Match preview

It was billed as the revenge match of the year when France entertained South Africa for the first time since the Springboks’ one-point quarter-final victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Despite having a man advantage over their Southern Hemisphere opponents for the whole second half, the hosts could not overcome the South African machine.

However, Les Bleus have a chance to get back to winning ways against a team they last met at the 2023 Summer Nations Series.

Fabian Galthie’s men won that day 34-17, and with Australia approaching next weekend, he will be looking for more of the same this time around.

The Six Nations champions are now on a run of four defeats in a row, as many as they suffered in their previous 24 outings combined.

The good news for the Bordeaux faithful is that France last lost to Fiji back in 2018, and they won six of the last seven tests played at this venue.

Fiji’s five-game winning run came to an abrupt halt against England last weekend, when the hosts walked away 38-18 winners, but the visitors would have been encouraged by the performance.

The Flying Fijians pushed the Red Roses all the way in the first half, going into the break with just a one-point deficit, but it all unravelled in the latter period.

Mick Byrne’s men will be keen to resume winning and will use their 21-14 win away to France in 2018 as motivation to snatch another victory on foreign soil.

Fiji’s pace and unpredictability are their strength as they pull off daring offloads and play with flair, which could unsettle the hosts.

Additionally, their counter-attacking ability is what makes them a serious threat to France, and could use it to avoid another defeat in Europe.

France Quilter Nations Series form:

L

France form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

Fiji Quilter Nations Series form:

L

Fiji form (all competitions):

WWWWWL

Team News

French coach Galthie has made six changes to the team that suffered defeat to the Springboks, with Gregory Alldritt returning to the squad in place of Mickael Guillard, who is carrying an injury.

Scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec has been ruled out for the rest of the series due to a thigh problem, which means Maxime Lucu gets the nod in the nine jumper.

Last week, Damian Penaud became the highest try scorer for the French men’s team with a brace against South Africa, taking him to 40 tries for the national team.

Tevita Ikanivere will be crucial for the visitors, since the hooker bagged a brace last week against England, taking his total to six in his last six appearances.

Caleb Muntz will likely pull the strings for his side from fly-half, while Joji Nasova’s tackle evasion rate is incredible and will be a concern for Les Bleus.

France starting lineup:

15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Nicolas Depoortere, 12 Pierre-Louis Barassi, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Maxime Lucu, 8 Gregory Alldritt (captain), 7 Oscar Jegou, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 5 Emmanuel Meafou, 4 Charles Ollivon, 3 Regis Montagne, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements:

16 Maxime Lamothe, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Thomas Laclayat, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Hugo Auradou, 21 Paul Boudehent, 22 Baptiste Jauneau, 23 Emilien Gailleton

Fiji starting lineup:

15 Salesi Rayasi, 14 Selestino Ravutaumada, 13 Kalaveti Ravouvou, 12 Sireli Maqala, 11 Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10 Caleb Muntz, 9 Simione Kuruvoli, 8 Viliame Mata, 7 Elia Canakaivata, 6 Pita-Gus Sowakula, 5 Temo Mayanavanua, 4 Mesake Vocevoce, 3 Mesake Doge, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 1 Eroni Mawi

Replacements:

16 Zuriel Togiatama, 17 Haereiti Hetet, 18 Samu Tawake, 19 Isoa Nasilasila, 20 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 21 Sam Wye, 22 Iosefo Masi, 23 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Head To Head

These sides have played each other 11 times before, with France coming off as victors on 10 occasions, losing once to the Flying Fijians.

© PA Photos

We say: France 32-18 Fiji

France have too much quality within their ranks, and would have been hardened by that defeat to the World Champions last weekend.

Fiji will always play entertaining, fearless rugby, but it will not be enough to turn over Les Bleus.



Byron David Written by

Previews by email