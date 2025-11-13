Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga emerges as a doubt for France's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as a doubt for France's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine on Thursday evening.

Camavinga linked up with his national team after playing 79 minutes in Real Madrid's goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The Frenchman would have wanted to play a role in Thursday's home clash against Ukraine, especially as France have the opportunity to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup.

However, as per journalist Melchor Ruiz, Camavinga is regarded as a doubt for the World Cup qualifier after missing two consecutive training sessions.

Real Madrid handed Camavinga injury scare

In a separate update, Fabrice Hawkins claims that the Real Madrid man is struggling with a hamstring issue in the lead-up to the World Cup qualifier.

As a result, he may have to sit out the game at the Parc des Princes and attempt to prove his fitness in time for Sunday's away meeting with Azerbaijan.

Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on Camavinga's situation, especially as they are already without his France teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 25-year-old missed the draw with Rayo with a muscle problem, which is also expected to keep him out of Real Madrid's game against Elche after the international break.

What has Deschamps said about Camavinga's injury troubles?

Camavinga will hope to shake off his issue as soon as possible after missing the Club World Cup and the start of the 2025-26 season due to injury.

France boss Didier Deschamps was questioned about the player's injury struggles in the build-up to the home meeting with Ukraine.

“Eduardo Camavinga has injuries that prevent him from having consistency," Deschamps told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

"He wants more game time, to improve. If he didn’t have these problems, he would definitely have more consistency with Real Madrid and with us.”

While Camavinga is unlikely to feature against Ukraine, his Real Madrid teammate, Kylian Mbappe, will be looking to score in a sixth international match when he starts in Paris.