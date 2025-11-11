Preview:France vs Ukraine - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between France and Ukraine, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to book their spot in North America for next summer, France host Ukraine in a World Cup 2026 qualifier at Parc des Princes on Thursday night.

Les Bleus are aiming to return to winning ways following their dropping of points last month, whilst Zbirna are on a mission to upset the perceived hierarchy at the top of the section.

Since the pulsating 5-4 defeat to European champions Spain in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League in early June, France have enjoyed a five-game unbeaten streak (W4 D1) across all competitions, allowing them to pick up third spot in the aforementioned tournament and put themselves on the brink of World Cup qualification.

However, Les Bleus were unable to make it five wins on the spin at the end of October's international break, when second-half strikes from Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta were required to force a share of the points at the home of Iceland.

Despite the dropping of two points at Laugardalsvollur last time out, Didier Deschamps's troops remain in a commanding position as they seek top Group D, with a victory on Thursday enough to guarantee first place and a spot in North America next June.

The 2022 World Cup finalists will be supremely confident of getting the job done at the first attempt during this international break in the upcoming clash at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes, with Les Bleus unbeaten across their last five home matches (W4 D1).

During a window in which some of France's star attackers are sentenced to a period on the sidelines, Real Madrid hotshot Kylian Mbappe is set to be of utmost significance to Thursday night's hosts, with the forward scoring 18 goals in his opening 16 games of the term for Los Blancos.

After an understandable loss to France at the beginning of their World Cup qualification campaign in September, Ukraine have done what was necessary to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-two spot in the section during the final international break of the calendar year.

Zbirna are in the midst of a three-game unbeaten streak in Group D, with Thursday night's visitors experiencing a particularly fruitful October camp, earning back-to-back wins over Iceland and Azerbaijan to cement their standing as the second-best side in the four-team cohort so far.

Scoring just three goals in 29 appearances for Genoa since his permanent move to the Italian club in January 2024, Ruslan Malinovskyi has netted the same number of strikes in just two World Cup qualifiers this year, highlighting his importance to Sergiy Rebrov's side.

Aiming to collect their fifth victory of the calendar year at Parc des Princes this week, Ukraine are currently occupying second spot in Group D after four matches, with even a point against France potentially enough to guarantee a playoff spot during March's international break.

Following much-needed successes over Iceland and Azerbaijan last month, Zbirna are on a mission to record three straight competitive triumphs for the first time since 2019, when they went on an excellent streak in Euro 2020 qualifying to reach the pan-continental tournament.

France World Cup Qualifying - Europe form: W W W D

France form (all competitions): L W W W W D

Ukraine World Cup Qualifying - Europe form: L D W W

Ukraine form (all competitions): L W L D W W

As alluded to earlier, France are operating without a number of their eye-catching talents this month, including PSG pair Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

Further limiting Les Bleus' options at the top end of the pitch, Randal Kolo Muani has withdrawn from the squad following a jaw injury picked up whilst in action for Tottenham Hotspur.

The unavailability of Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni has allowed a route for N'Golo Kante back into the international scene, with the 2018 World Cup winner impressing out in Saudi Arabia recently.

Enjoying a positive spell at in-form Manchester City, Rayan Cherki has received a call-up, joining Crystal Palace's Mateta in the camp.

Starting Ukraine's most recent World Cup qualifier, Roma's Artem Dovbyk is out of this month's matches because of a hip injury sustained on the weekend in Serie A.

After making the squad for the October period, Volodymyr Brazhko will sit out of November's action owing to a dose of physical discomfort.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Kone, Kante, Barcola, Olise, Mbappe; Mateta

Ukraine possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Malinovsky, Yaremchuk, Ocheretko, Voloshyn; Vanat

We say: France 2-0 Ukraine

On the verge of qualifying for next summer's World Cup, France will be raring to get the job done with a game to spare in Paris on Thursday night.

Les Bleus slipped up slightly against Iceland, but there should be no such troubles on home soil, where Deschamps's men have not been defeated since September 2024.

