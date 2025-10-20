On This Day: South Africa beat England in 2007 Rugby World Cup final

Sports Mole looks back at South Africa's 2007 Rugby World Cup Final triumph over England, 18 years ago on this day.

Entering the 2007 Rugby World Cup as the defending champions - having famously edged out Australia in the showpiece match of the 2003 edition - England were just 80 minutes away from claiming back-to-back crowns at the Stade de France.

Brian Ashton had inherited the throne from Clive Woodward - the man who led England to global supremacy four years prior - and the holders had taken down 2003 runners-up Australia and hosts France en route to the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, South Africa had flexed their offensive muscles in the earlier knockout rounds - scoring 37 against both Fiji in the quarter-finals and Argentina in the semis - while England prided themselves on a diligent defensive unit.

Ultimately, the Springboks' attacking prowess would prove pivotal, as a try-less final saw South Africa emerge triumphant by 15 points to six, courtesy of four Percy Montgomery penalties and one from Francois Steyn.

Jonny Wilkinson went two for two with his own attempts, but there was to be no magical 2003 drop-goal moment for the England legend, as South Africa celebrated becoming champions of the world for the second time.

At the time, the Springboks - who had also taken home the crown from the 1995 tournament - were only the second nation to win more than one men's Rugby World Cup title, after Australia's 1991 and 1999 successes.

Fast-forward to exactly 18 years after the 2007 Rugby World Cup final, and the South Africans now have an unrivalled four titles to their name - also conquering the planet in 2019 and 2023 - while England are yet to replicate their 2003 triumph.