Preview: Australia vs. Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 02 Jul 2026 23:30

Australia welcome Ireland to Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday morning for the opening round of the inaugural Nations Championship tournament.

In their previous outing, the Wallabies fell to a 48-33 loss against France in Paris, while the Boys in Green dispatched Scotland 43-21 at the Aviva Stadium.

Match preview

Since crashing out at the group stage in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Australia have been hugely disappointing and have slumped to eighth place in the World Rugby rankings.

Winning only three of their previous 12 Rugby Championship matches, the Wallabies have found themselves far behind the pace of both New Zealand and the Springboks, trailing the eventual champion by at least eight points in each of the previous two tournament editions.

In their other recent competitive outings, Joe Schmidt’s men fell to a 2-1 series defeat against the 2025 British & Irish Lions, losing in both Brisbane and Melbourne before claiming a 22-12 consolation win in Sydney.

Australia haven’t fared well in friendly matches either, losing each of their previous four outings and falling to every Six Nations side barring Wales in their latest eight non-competitive fixtures.

Unfortunately for Schmidt’s side, their recent record against Ireland is dismal too, with the Wallabies losing each of their previous five against Andy Farrell’s men and their last victory coming when these sides met in Brisbane eight years ago.

© Iconsport / David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Despite agonisingly missing out on the Six Nations crown on the final day in March, Ireland have been on top form recently and currently sit third in the World Rugby rankings heading into the Nations Championship.

Farrell’s men were convincingly beaten at the Stade de France on the opening weekend of this year’s tournament, but responded well, winning their remaining four fixtures to bring them seconds away from snatching back the Six Nations title from France.

Although they were 46-19 victors against the Wallabies in November, Ireland will be slightly concerned heading into the Nations Championship by their record against the Southern Hemisphere’s best sides.

The Boys in Green hosted both South Africa and New Zealand in their 2025 Autumn Internationals, scoring a combined 26 after the two matches and falling to defeat by over 10 points in each contest.

However, Ireland will no doubt be full of confidence as they travel to Sydney to face a struggling Australia outfit who they have beaten in each of their previous two meetings down under.

Australia form:

L

W

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L

Ireland form:

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L

W

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W



Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

After nearly three years away from the national side, Jock Campbell returns at full-back for Australia this weekend, completing a back three alongside Max Jorgensen and Dylan Pietsch.

Following a strong finish to the season with the Exeter Chiefs, Len Ikitau starts as expected at inside-centre, partnering Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in the midfield.

Angus Bell starts at loosehead-prop for the Wallabies and will face some of his former teammates on Saturday after returning from an eight-month spell with Ulster, while Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight and captain Harry Wilson make up the hosts' back-row.

Announcing his exit from Irish giants Leinster last month, the visitors will be without star winger James Lowe, who has signed for Japanese side Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

In his place, Jamie Osborne will wear the number 11 shirt, while Sam Prendergast is rewarded for his promising finish to the United Rugby Championship campaign and will start in the absence of the injured Jack Crowley at fly-half.

The visitors will be without captain Caelan Doris this weekend, giving Cian Prendergast the opportunity to impress at blind-side flanker, with Tom O'Toole also getting the nod as loosehead prop alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong on the front row.

Australia starting lineup:

15 Jock Campbell, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Dylan Pietsch, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Ryan Lonergan; 1 Angus Bell, 2 Josh Nasser, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Jeremy Williams, 5 Josh Canham, 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson

Replacements:

16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lachlan Shaw, 20 Tom Hooper, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Tom Wright

Ireland starting lineup:

15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Rob Baloucoune, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jamie Osborne, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Tom O'Toole, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Cian Prendergast, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan

Replacements:

16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Tadhg Beirne, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Bundee Aki

We say: Australia 22-34 Ireland

Whilst the hosts are not currently firing on all cylinders, travelling to Sydney will still be no easy feat for Ireland, who will have to be on top of their game to claim a convincing victory.

Unfortunately for the Wallabies, we think that the visitors will do just that, having too much quality and putting on an impressive attacking display to begin their campaign with maximum points.