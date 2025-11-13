Sports Mole previews Saturday's Quilter Nations Series clash between Ireland and Australia, including predictions, team news, and lineups

Ireland will have one eye on the Springboks when they entertain Australia in the Quilter Nations Series on Saturday, November 15.

The Wallabies are looking to avoid another defeat in the end-of-year series that could have serious implications for them in the upcoming 2027 Rugby World Cup draw.

Match preview

After a 26-13 defeat to New Zealand in the opening game of the series, Ireland bounced back emphatically with a 41-10 dismantling of Japan last weekend.

Andy Farrell’s men will be looking forward to doing better against Southern Hemisphere opposition, with Australia this week and South Africa on the horizon.

It is worth pointing out that the hosts have had the better of the Wallabies in six of their last seven meetings, including the last four in a row.

The hosts have won 11 of their previous dozen home tests against teams in the Rugby Championship, increasing hopes of another Irish victory this weekend.

Ireland are on their joint-best run against the Aussies, matching the sequence between 1958 and 1968, which means a win here on Saturday would officially be their longest win streak against the men from Down Under.

Australia have been all over the place this year, losing the Lions’ series 2-1 against a side that featured no less than 18 Irish players, and led by coach Farrell.

However, they did win the final game in that series and secured an incredible come-from-behind 38-22 triumph over the Springboks at Ellis Park - their first at that venue for 62 years.

Australia boss Joe Schmidt will be hoping to get one over his former employers, as he squares off against his successor for the fourth time this year.

His team’s inconsistencies may be a concern, especially after losing both games in this series.

They were comprehensively beaten 25-7 by England and were stunned last weekend by Italy 26-19.

As a result, the Wallabies have lost each of their last four away dates with Six Nations opponents, after winning the previous four.

The scrum will be a crucial tool for the visitors, as they have a scrum success rate of 99% - the best across all Tier One teams this year - which is 10% more than Ireland.

Ireland Quilter Nations Series form:

LW

Ireland form (all competitions):

LWWWLW

Australia Quilter Nations Series form:

LL

Australia form (all competitions):

LLLWLL

Team News

Ireland will be without Jamie Osborne, who picked up a shoulder injury in their victory against the Brave Blossoms.

Centre Stuart McCloskey sat out last week with a groin injury, but he should be back to partner Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

On the note of returning players, Mack Hansen takes his place at fullback alongside Tommy O’Brien and James Lowe, while Jamison Gibson-Park’s speed at the base will be crucial for the hosts.

The Aussies’ midfield is highlighted by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, whose x-factor will help the visitors get a foothold in the game, while Harry Wilson's doggedness at the base of the scrum and his leadership must shine through if they are to win here.

Fraser McReight is the danger man for the travelling party, as he has won the most turnovers in last weekend’s round of action (3), and he won twice as many as any other Tier One player in 2025 (22).

Ireland starting lineup:

15 Mack Hansen, 14 Tommy O’Brien, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Caelan Doris (captain), 6 Ryan Baird, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 James Ryan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Paddy McCarthy

Replacements:

16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Nick Timoney, 20 Cian Prendergrast, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Bundee Aki

Australia starting lineup:

15 Max Jorgensen, 14 Filipo Daugunu, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Harry Potter, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Harry Wilson (captain), 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Tom Hooper, 4 Jeremy Williams, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Matt Faessler, 1 Angus Bell

Replacements:

16 Billy Pollard, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Nick Frost, 20 Carlo Tizzano, 21 Ryan Lonergan, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Andrew Kellaway

Head To Head

Ireland have squared up with Australia 38 times, in which the Wallabies edge the record with 22 victories, while the hosts boast 15 triumphs.

We say: Ireland 27-7 Australia

Ireland are likely to take advantage of a wounded Australian team and condemn them to a third straight defeat in the Quilter Nations Series.



