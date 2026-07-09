Preview: Fiji vs. England - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 09 Jul 2026 22:59

Fiji meet England at the Hill Dickinson on Saturday afternoon for the second round of fixtures in this year's Nations Championship.

Senirusi Seruvakula's men fell to a 39-24 loss against Wales in their opening fixture, while Steve Borthwick's side were beaten 45-21 by South Africa at the Ellis Park Stadium.

Match preview

Going into the inaugural Nations Championship, Fiji were on a good run of form, winning six of their previous eight matches including triumphs over the likes of Scotland, Tonga and Samoa.

Despite this, in their first fixture of the tournament Seruvakula’s side got off to a slow and unwanted start, losing 39-24 to Steve Tandy’s Wales outfit at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Playing all of their matches in opposition territory due to the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva not meeting the required competition capacity, the Flying Fijians were level in Cardiff following the first period, but conceded four second-half tries to take nothing away from their opening game.

Heading into their match against England in Liverpool, Fiji sit bottom of the Southern Hemisphere table and with Scotland, France and Ireland up next, will be looking to hit form sooner rather than later if they are to avoid the wooden spoon.

However, having claimed their first ever win against Saturday’s opposition with a 30-22 victory at Twickenham Stadium in 2023, the supposed hosts will be confident that they can repeat that trick this weekend and gain some confidence ahead of a difficult trip to Murrayfield.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Following an 11-game winning run in 2025, England tasted defeat in each of their final four Six Nations fixtures earlier this year, a feat they had never before suffered in the competition, to head into the Nations Championship in their worst run of form since losing five consecutive test matches in 2018.

To make matters worse, Borthwick’s men encountered arguably the toughest test in international rugby last Saturday, facing back-to-back world champions South Africa at Ellis Park Stadium on the inaugural weekend.

Despite a tough start, conceding three tries after only 11 minutes in Johannesburg, England fought back before the break, scoring a pair of their own to reduce the gap to three points at half-time.

However, although the gap kept within 10 for much of the second period, the Springboks pulled away as the game drew to a close, dotting down twice late on to claim a 45-21 victory and leave the visitors rock bottom of the Northern Hemisphere table.

Facing an inconsistent Fijian outfit at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Borthwick will be confident that his side can get their tournament up and running though, with the hosts having won six of the seven meetings between these teams, including a 38-18 victory at Twickenham Stadium in November.

Fiji competition form:

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Fiji form (all competitions):

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England competition form:

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England form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fiji have made a handful of changes to the backline that faced Wales in Cardiff, with Selestino Ravutaumada, Semi Radrada, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Frank Lomani making way for Vuate Karawalevu, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Caleb Muntz and Simione Kuruvoli respectively.

On the front row, Seruvakula brings in Mesake Doge for Tim Hoyt, while Tevita Ratuva, Peceli Yato, Lekima Tagitagivalu and Lebanon Botia replace Temo Mayanavanua, Pita-Gus Sowakula, Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata.

As for the visitors, the biggest piece of team news is the return of Henry Slade at outside centre, with the Exeter Chiefs man getting his first start since being overlooked by Borthwick in the Six Nations earlier this year.

The 33-year-old is introduced alongside Marcus Smith into the England backline, with Cadan Murley and George Furbank, who has been withdrawn from the squad entirely with appendicitis, dropping out.

In the scrum, Borthwick has made just one change, with Sale Sharks' Tom Curry dropped to the bench in favour of Bath's Guy Pepper at openside flanker.

Starting on the bench, both Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Noah Caluori have the chance to make their full England debuts on Saturday too.

Fiji starting lineup:

15 Salesi Rayasi, 14 Vuate Karawalevu, 13 Kalaveti Ravouvou, 12 Josua Tuisova, 11 Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10 Caleb Muntz, 9 Simione Kuruvoli; 1 Eroni Mawi, 2 Tevita Ikanivere, 3 Mesake Doge, 4 Tevita Ratuva, 5 Isoa Nasilasila, 6 Peceli Yato, 7 Lekima Tagitagivalu, 8 Lebanon Botia

Replacements:

16 Sam Matavesi, 17 Livai Natave, 18 Peni Ravai, 19 Temo Mayansvanua, 20 Elia Canakaivata, 21 Pita-Gus Sowakula, 22 Frank Lomani, 23 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

England starting lineup:

15 Marcus Smith, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Alex Coles, 5 George Martin, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Guy Pepper, 8 Ben Earl

Replacements:

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 18 George Kloska, 19 Tom Curry, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Noah Caluori

We say: Fiji 18-34 England

With Fiji and England both suffering defeat in their opening fixtures, victory in Saturday afternoon's clash is certainly imperative for either side if they are to be finishing at the top of their respective tables in November.

While they have been extremely disappointing recently, losing each of their previous five matches, we see England finally bouncing back this weekend and reinstating that triumphant feeling ahead of what is certainly a winnable game against Argentina next Saturday.