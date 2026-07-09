Preview: New Zealand vs. Italy - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 09 Jul 2026 23:33

New Zealand welcome Italy to the Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday morning for the second round of fixtures in the inaugural Nations Championship campaign.

Dave Rennie's men clinched a narrow 34-32 victory against Fabien Galthie's France in their opening match, while Gonzalo Quesada's side fell to a disappointing 27-10 defeat against Japan in Tokyo.

Match preview

Heading into the tournament in fine form, winning 11 of their previous 14 outings, New Zealand were faced with a tough test in their first Nations Championship fixture, meeting Six Nations champions France at the One NZ Stadium in Christchurch.

After a slow start, conceding a converted try and being reduced to 14 men within the opening three minutes, Rennie’s side fought back well before the break and thanks to a Cam Roigard score with the clock in the red, led 19-13 at the halfway point.

In the second period, the hosts were unable to capitalise and pull away with their lead, conceding a further three French tries, but scored 15 points themselves to hang onto a narrow 34-32 bonus point victory.

As a result, the All Blacks currently sit second in the Southern Hemisphere tournament table, only trailing South Africa on points difference and will certainly be confident of either maintaining or bettering that position this Saturday.

Having won each of their 11 previous meetings with Italy, scoring a resounding 63 points per match on average, New Zealand are certainly favourites to come out on top once again this weekend and continue their pursuit of the inaugural Nations Championship title.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

After finishing fourth, their highest placing since 2013, in a historic Six Nations campaign where they also beat England for the first time ever, Italy have a cause to be optimistic in the Nations Championship.

Also going toe-to-toe with the likes of South Africa, Australia and Scotland over the previous year, Gli Azzuri faced another telling test when they travelled to Tokyo to play Japan on the opening weekend, though it did not go quite as planned.

Despite it taking just six minutes for the visitors to take the lead, with Paolo Garbisi converting Ignacio Brex’s score, the home side fought back in emphatic fashion before half-time, scoring 17 points within 15 minutes to lead by seven at the break.

The situation went from bad to worse in the second 40 for Italy too, with Japan adding a converted try and a penalty before the final whistle to claim an impressive 27-10 victory, leaving Quesada’s men fifth in the Northern Hemisphere standings.

Although they have never before avoided defeat against New Zealand, Gli Azzuri put in a much improved showing against Saturday’s opposition when the sides last met, leading for the opening 24 minutes before the All Blacks wrestled back control, eventually winning 29-11.

New Zealand competition form:

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Italy competition form:

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Italy form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Aaron Gillions

New Zealand have made a pair of changes to the backline that started against France, with Billy Proctor replacing Quinn Tupaea at outside centre and Leroy Carter coming in for Caleb Clarke on the wing.

In the scrum, Rennie brings in Tyrel Lomax for Fletcher Newell at tight-head prop, Tupou Vaa'i replaces Josh Lord on the second row, while Wallace Sititi comes in for Peter Lakai at blind-side flanker.

Italy have also made two changes to the set of backs that began the match against Japan, with Tommaso Allan and Louis Lynagh coming in for Lorenzo Pani and Monty Ioane respectively.

Quesada has made just one alteration to the pack though, with Alessandro Ortombina being replaced by Ross Vincent, making it a trio of Exeter Chiefs starters for the visitors alongside Andrea Zambonin and Stephen Varney.

New Zealand starting lineup:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Leroy Carter, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Sam Darry, 5 Tupou Vaa'i, 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Luke Jacobson, 8 Ardie Savea

Replacements:

16 Samison Taukei'aho, 17 George Bower, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Anton Segner, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Josh Moorby

Italy starting lineup:

15 Tommaso Allan, 14 Malik Faissal, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Louis Lynagh, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Andrea Zambonin, 6 Ross Vincent, 7 Michele Lamaro, 8 Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Muhamed Hasa, 19 Giulio Marini, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Riccardo Favretto, 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Leonardo Marin

We say: New Zealand 40-12 Italy

After their crucial victory last weekend, New Zealand will be confident heading into the remainder of their fixtures that they can overcome any opposition that they face.

While Italy are much improved over the previous few years, we think they will be no match for the All Blacks, who will pick up a convincing victory and edge ahead at the summit of the Southern Hemisphere table.