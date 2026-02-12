Preview: Ireland vs Italy - prediction team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 12 Feb 2026 21:23

Round two of the 2026 Six Nations Championship will kick off this Saturday afternoon in Dublin when Ireland host Italy.

The teams come into this fixture off contrasting results last weekend when the Azzurri earned an impressive win over Scotland in Rome, while the home team received a humbling defeat in Paris at the hands of France.

Match preview

Despite this being only the second game of the championship, it feels like a must-win for Ireland following their 36-14 defeat to France.

This has led to serious inquests about the future of this Ireland team and the organisation of rugby on the Emerald Isle; the examination has included the age profile of the squad, tactical approach and the pathway for the young Irish talent.

Fingers are yet to truly be pointing at Andy Farrell; however, a defeat to Italy this weekend may see this change, as this will not be an acceptable result despite the injury issues Ireland are currently experiencing.

Fans travelling to the Aviva Stadium this Saturday will be expecting a win due to their fine record over the Italians, with the Irish never suffering a home defeat to the Azzurri in this competition.

Italy will travel to the Irish capital full of confidence after their narrow victory over Scotland in their opening fixture of this Six Nations.

Gonzalo Quesada’s side may believe this is the best time to earn their first ever professional victory in Dublin due to the injury crisis that Ireland find themselves in at present.

The Azzurri have only ever earned one victory in the Six Nations over the Irish, a win that came in 2013 when Ireland were also suffering during an injury crisis and having questions around the age profile of the squad.

Italy have the opportunity to secure consecutive wins in the competition for only the third time ever in the Six Nations, after they beat Scotland and Wales in both 2007 and 2024, should they earn a victory over the Irish this weekend.

Important to them, earning a win over Ireland this weekend will be solving a major issue, their discipline, an area that Farrell’s side could exploit to secure a victory.

Ireland Six Nations form:

L

Italy Six Nations form:

W

Team News

Farrell has made six changes for this game after the defeat to France as he looks for a spark to reignite this Irish team.

Robert Baloucoune and James Lowe have been brought in to replace Tommy O'Brien and Jacob Stockdale on the wings, while Craig Casey is named at scrum-half with Jamison Gibson-Park on the bench.

Meanwhile in the forward pack, Cormac Izuchukwu replaces Cian Prendergast in the number six jersey, while Jack Conan comes in for Josh van der Flier in the back row and James Ryan is in the second row for Tadhg Beirne.

Munster lock Edwin Edogbo is set for his international debut after being named among the replacements, while fit-again Tadhg Furlong is named on the bench.

Italy have only made one change to their squad for this weekend after their victory over Scotland in the first round of the Six Nations.

This has seen Lorenzo Pani come in at fullback to replace Juan Ignacio Brex, with Leonardo Marin shifting to outside centre in place of the Argentine-born Toulon star, who has withdrawn from the squad for family reasons.

Ireland starting lineup:

15 Jamie Osborne, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 James Lowe, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Craig Casey; 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Thomas Clarkson, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Cormac Izuchukwu, 7 Caelan Doris, 8 Jack Conan

Replacements:

16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Tom O'Toole, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Edwin Edogbo, 20 Tadhg Beirne, 21 Nick Timoney, 22 Jamison Gibson-Park, 23 Jack Crowley

Italy starting lineup:

15 Lorenzo Pani, 14 Louis Lynagh, 13 Leonardo Marin, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Alessandro Fusco, 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Andrea Zambonin, 6 Michele Lamaro, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Muhamed Hasa, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto, 21 David Odiase, 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Paolo Odogwu

We say: Ireland 30-23 Italy

Ireland may be struggling at present to reach the levels they had become accustomed to in recent years under Farrell and Italy may be continuing their progression under Quesada, but the hosts should have too much at home for the Azzurri.

Discipline will be key in this fixture as they both sides have struggled with this element of the sport in recent international windows, with this being a particular weakness for the Italians.