Preview: Italy vs Scotland - prediction team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 05 Feb 2026 23:37 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 23:38

Italy and Scotland get their Six Nations campaigns underway on Saturday, with both nations eager to continue their upward trajectory after shaking off the long-standing tag of wooden spoon contenders.

With optimism growing in both camps, the Azzurri will look to leverage home advantage in Rome, while Scotland arrive knowing this could be a pivotal year if they are to truly challenge the tournament’s traditional heavyweights.

Match preview

Italy head into the championship buoyed by evident improvement under Gonzalo Quesada, whose influence has injected renewed belief and resilience into a side that has steadily closed the gap on the northern hemisphere’s elite since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

There was perhaps no clearer evidence of their development than last year’s Six Nations, where they pushed Scotland far closer than the final scoreline suggested before securing an encouraging 22-15 triumph over Wales to ensure they steered clear of bottom spot.

Tommaso Menoncello will be hoping his influence and offensive output can continue here, with the centre looking to puncture a hole in a sturdy Scotland backline.

The Italians have never finished higher than fifth in the Six Nations standings, but will be looking to buck that trend with a shot at fourth, an increasingly reachable possibility.

© Imago

Scotland, meanwhile, enter the tournament with expectations mounting after a frustrating 2025 campaign that promised much but ultimately fell short of establishing them among the championship’s genuine title contenders.

Gregor Townsend’s side have made considerable strides in recent years, particularly through their improved performances in marquee fixtures such as the Calcutta Cup, yet being consistently inconsistent means are yet to break into the competition’s upper echelons.

Much of Scotland’s attacking fluency will once again revolve around the influential Finn Russell, whose creative flair and playmaking can provide the spark capable of undoing a disciplined Italian defence.

History certainly favours the Scots, who have won 14 of the last 15 meetings between the sides, although their narrow defeat on their most recent trip to Rome will serve as a reminder that Italy are no longer pushovers and could provide a stern examination in the capital.

Team News

© Imago

Italy will be without several key figures due to injury, including Tommaso Allan, Sebastian Negri, Ange Capuozzo, Gianmarco Lucchesi and Jacopo Trulla.

Despite those setbacks, captain Michele Lamaro still leads a 33-man squad that includes a number of emerging talents eager to stake a claim at international level.

Scotland also have injuries to contend with, as prolific winger Duhan van der Merwe is set to miss the opening clash, leaving Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham and Kyle Steyn competing for places out wide.

Graham’s offensive impetus, in particular, presents Townsend with a difficult selection decision as he weighs up creativity and cutting edge in his backline.

Italy starting lineup:

15 Leonardo Marin, 14 Louis Lynagh, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Alessandro Fusco, 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Andrea Zambonin, 6 Michele Lamaro, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Muhamed Hasa, 19 Federico Ruzza, 20 Riccardo Favretto, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Giacomo Da Re, 23 Lorenzo Pani

Scotland starting lineup: 15. Tom Jordan, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Jamie Dobie, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Scott Cummings, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Nathan McBeth, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Max Williamson, 20. Gregor Brown, 21. George Horne, 22. Adam Hastings, 23. Darcy Graham

We say: Italy 18-29 Scotland

Scotland should edge a competitive opener at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to both their experience, backline firepower, and the small matter of Russell's impact.