Preview: France vs Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 03 Feb 2026 13:44

France entertain Ireland as the Six Nations kicks off on Thursday, with the tournament's curtain-raiser pitting the reigning champions of the northern hemisphere against the 2024 winners in Ireland.

In what has been the flagship game in recent years, Les Bleus host Andy Farrell's men at the Stade de France in Paris, looking to get their campaign off to the perfect start in front of an expectant home faithful.

Match preview

This, the 143rd edition of the annual competition, unsurprisingly has Fabien Galthie's France as the standout favourites, who boast the likes of Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos, and Louis Bielle-Biarray in a star-studded lineup.

A fruitless summer tour of New Zealand saw the French concede a series whitewash, falling to three consecutive defeats against the All Blacks, but Galthie's side will be eager to return to former glories here.

Following a nine-month hiatus after being sidelined with an ACL rupture, masterful playmaker Dupont is set to return to the fold in the very game he sustained that season-ending injury last year.

The seven-time winners in the Six Nations era have won four of their last six games against the Irish, including a 42-27 victory in Dublin last time the two sides met.

Meanwhile, the boys from the Emerald Isle will be determined to bounce back after last season's exploits saw them finish in an underwhelming third.

Narrow defeats to New Zealand and South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series would have stung Farrell's side, who are reaching into the upper echelons of world rugby, and now view themselves as equals to the southern hemisphere powerhouses.

With Leinster fly-half Sam Prendergast in the pocket, a fascinating micro-battle with his opposite number Matthieu Jalibert awaits, with the result sure to be contingent on who comes out on top between the two number 10's.

Ireland have won on just three occasions in Paris since the Five Nations became the Six Nations, although they did claim victory on French soil on their last visit, with that game being played in Marseille.



France form (all competitions):

LLLLWW

Ireland form (all competitions):

WWLWWL

Team News

France were dealt an early setback ahead of their Six Nations title defence, with scrum-half Maxime Lucu expected to miss the opening rounds after suffering a knee injury in the new year that could sideline him for up to six weeks.

The Bordeaux-Begles veteran, who has earned 33 caps since debuting in 2021, was set to play a key role, while experienced prop Uini Atonio has also withdrawn after being hospitalised with a suspected heart issue, potentially bringing his international career to an end.

Lucu’s absence has certainly fast-tracked the return of captain Dupont, who has recently resumed playing with Toulouse.

Ireland are also contending with a lengthy list of absentees ahead of their clash with Les Bleus, forcing Farrell into naming a reshuffled side.

Hugo Keenan is unavailable at full-back, Bundee Aki misses out through suspension, and James Lowe is not involved after limited recent game time, while injury concerns in the front row have ruled out Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, leaving Jeremy Loughman and Thomas Clarkson to start at loosehead and tighthead.

France starting lineup: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Theo Attissogbe, 13 Nicolas Depoortere, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont (c), 8 Anthony Jelonch, 7 Oscar Jegou, 6 Francois Cros, 5 Mickael Guillard, 4 Charles Ollivon, 3 Dorian Aldegheri, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Hugo Auradou, 20 Emmanuel Meafou, 21 Lenni Nouchi, 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Kalvin Gourgues

Ireland starting lineup: 15 Jamie Osborne, 14 Tommy O’Brien, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris (c), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Cian Prendergast, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Thomas Clarkson, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Jeremy Loughman

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Michael Milne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Nick Timoney, 22 Craig Casey, 23 Jack Crowley

We say: France 32-20 Ireland

France’s greater depth, home advantage, and the return of Dupont combined with Ireland missing several key figures, particularly in the front row and backline, gives Les Bleus the edge in what should still be a fiercely physical and high-quality contest.