2026 Six Nations preview: Fixtures, team guides, key players & predicted final table

The 2026 Six Nations is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested editions in recent memory, with defending champions France aiming to retain their crown while England and Ireland look to stake a claim.

With the Rugby World Cup cycle gathering momentum, squads are evolving, emerging talents are being fast-tracked and established stars must deliver to stave off up-and-coming competition.

England enter the tournament brimming with confidence under Steve Borthwick following a sustained unbeaten run, while Ireland are battling a plethora of injury setbacks ahead of a daunting schedule.

Elsewhere, Scotland continue to flirt with genuine title contention, Italy are striving for further credibility after steady progress, and Wales are eager to arrest a transitional phase that saw them finish with the wooden spoon firmly in hand last season.

Full 2026 Six Nations Schedule

Round 1

Feb 5: France vs. Ireland

Feb 7: England vs. Wales, Italy vs. Scotland

Round 2

Feb 14: Ireland vs. Italy, Scotland vs. England

Feb 15: Wales vs. France

Round 3

Feb 21: England vs. Ireland, Wales vs. Scotland

Feb 22: France vs. Italy

Round 4

Mar 6: Ireland vs. Wales

Mar 7: England vs. Italy, Scotland vs. France

Round 5

Mar 14: France vs. England, Scotland vs. Ireland, Wales vs. Italy

England

Fixtures: Wales (H), Scotland (A), Ireland (H), Italy (A), France (A)

Coach: Steve Borthwick

Captain: Maro Itoje

Star player: Maro Itoje

Last year's finish: 2nd

England arrive at the championship in buoyant mood, riding an 11-match winning streak and carrying genuine belief that their wait for a first Six Nations title since 2020 could soon end.

Despite initial scepticism, Borthwick has overseen a steady progression built around defensive organisation, tactical discipline and improved attacking cohesion.

Strength in depth remains a major asset for England, particularly in the forwards, allowing them to absorb injury blows and maintain consistency throughout a physically demanding campaign. The return of George Furbank from injury is expected to add further creativity to an increasingly vivacious backline.

Concerns linger regarding form dips among a handful of senior players, including Ben Earl, who could still be feeling the effects of last summer’s British & Irish Lions tour alongside teammate Maro Itoje, although both remain potentially pivotal players.

England’s campaign could be contingent on back-to-back fixtures against Scotland and Ireland, before culminating in a potentially decisive final-round showdown against France in Paris, with the 2003 world champions last sealing victory at the Stade de France back in 2016.

Predicted finish: 2nd

France

Fixtures: Ireland (H), Wales (A), Italy (H), Scotland (A), England (H)

Coach: Fabien Galthie

Captain: Antoine Dupont

Star player: Antoine Dupont

Last year's finish: 1st

France begin their title defence as favourites and will be determined to secure a record-extending eighth Six Nations crown. With three home fixtures, including the blockbuster finale against England, Les Bleus hold a significant scheduling advantage.

Galthie has opted for evolution rather than stability, omitting several experienced players to inject youthful dynamism into the squad. Emerging talents such as Kalvin Gourgues and Theo Attissogbe add excitement to a side already stacked with world-class quality.

The emotional retirement of Uini Atonio following serious cardiac health concerns has left a void in the front row, but the return of Dupont from a long-term knee injury provides a monumental boost. Much attention will also focus on Matthieu Jalibert and whether he can consistently translate club form onto the international stage.

France’s opener against Ireland represents an early statement opportunity, and victory there could set the tone for another dominant campaign.

Predicted finish: 1st

Ireland

Fixtures: France (A), Italy (H), England (A), Wales (H), Scotland (H)

Coach: Andy Farrell

Captain: Caelan Doris

Star player: Joe McCarthy

Last year's finish: 3rd

Ireland enter the competition under a cloud of uncertainty following a spate of injuries and suspensions affecting key personnel.

The absences of Hugo Keenan and Bundee Aki weaken the backline, while front-row injuries have forced Andy Farrell to call upon inexperience.

Farrell faces the added challenge of managing an ageing core alongside blooding a raft of youth, with fly-half selection remaining a persistent dilemma following Johnny Sexton’s retirement.

Sam Prendergast has been entrusted with playmaking duties, but comparisons to his predecessor have left big boots to fill.

The pack remains Ireland’s primary strength, anchored by the physical presence of Joe McCarthy and the relentless work rate of Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier. However, depth concerns could be exposed across a gruelling five-match schedule.

Opening away to France presents a daunting task, and Ireland may find themselves playing catch-up early if results do not fall their way.

Predicted finish: 3rd

Italy

Fixtures: Scotland (H), Ireland (A), France (A), England (H), Wales (A)

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada

Captain: Michele Lamaro

Star player: Tommaso Menoncello

Last year's finish: 5th

Italy’s primary objective remains avoiding the wooden spoon for a third consecutive year, as Gonzalo Quesada continues to oversee steady improvement within the national setup.

Their attacking potential is evident, particularly through the centre partnership of last season's Player of the Tournament in Tommaso Menoncello and Ignacio Brex.

The absence of Ange Capuozzo through injury removes a major attacking spark, placing additional responsibility on Italy’s midfield and back-three players to generate scoring opportunities. Encouraging autumn results, including victory over Australia, suggest growing competitiveness.

A challenging schedule featuring consecutive away trips to Ireland and France threatens to derail momentum, but Italy have proven capable of unsettling higher-ranked opposition when confidence is flowing.

Their opening clash with Scotland could dictate the trajectory of their campaign, with victory potentially laying the foundation for another respectable finish.

Predicted finish: 5th

Scotland

Fixtures: Italy (A), England (H), Wales (A), France (H), Ireland (A)

Coach: Gregor Townsend

Captain: Sione Tuipulotu

Star player: Finn Russell

Last year's finish: 4th

Scotland once again enter the Six Nations with cautious optimism, buoyed by strong club performances and the continued brilliance of Finn Russell at fly-half. Townsend’s side possess attacking flair capable of troubling any opponent on their day.

However, depth remains a lingering concern, particularly given the physical demands of the tournament and Scotland’s historically thin squad rotation options. Injuries in key positions could quickly destabilise their campaign.

The Calcutta Cup showdown against England at Murrayfield is likely to define Scotland’s title credentials, especially if they can build early momentum following their opening fixture in Rome.

Consistency has historically eluded Scotland, but with a favourable balance of home fixtures, they could yet challenge for a podium finish.

Predicted finish: 4th

Wales

Fixtures: England (A), France (H), Scotland (H), Ireland (A), Italy (H)

Coach: Steve Tandy

Captain: Dewi Lake

Star player: Tomos Williams

Last year's finish: 6th

Wales approach the tournament facing considerable adversity after a prolonged run of poor results and ongoing structural uncertainty within domestic rugby. Their winless Six Nations record since 2023 highlights the scale of the rebuilding challenge.

Injury to influential captain Jac Morgan further weakens an already fragile squad, though Tomos Williams continues to provide leadership and creativity from scrum-half. Emerging players will be required to mature rapidly if Wales are to remain competitive.

Matches against England and France in the opening two rounds present a brutal start, potentially placing immediate pressure on confidence and results. The fixture against Italy in the final round could prove decisive in determining whether Wales avoid the wooden spoon.

Despite the prolonged transitional period, Wales remain capable of producing spirited performances, particularly in Cardiff, where the hostile cauldron that is the Principality can galvanise even the most insipid of Wales teams.

Predicted finish: 6th